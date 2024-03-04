BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Might be of Interest for Altcoiners as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prints Triple-Digit Growth

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is blowing up, and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second-largest meme coin by market cap, is among the top performers, having surged by 135% over the last month. The presale market is also booming, with BlockDAG (BDAG) gaining recognition as novel pre-sale coin

Shiba Inu burn rate skyrockets, fueling massive price surge for SHIB

The Shiba Inu burn rate soared by an astounding 30,000% on March 1, resulting in the destruction of over 3.75 million SHIB in just 24 hours. This brings the total amount of SHIB removed from the initial supply to about 410.70 trillion, leaving a circulating supply of 581.65 trillion coins.

This uptick in burn rate has ignited a bullish outlook for the SHIB token, which has pumped by 120% in the last seven days and by 135% over the last month. This insane momentum is also driven by Bitcoin’s rally, spurred by inflows into spot BTC ETFs and the upcoming Bitcoin halving. However, as BTC correction is imminent, the SHIB token is likely to follow suit.

BlockDAG (BDAG) gains traction

BlockDAG (BDAG) is taking the crypto world by storm with its vision to revolutionise the crypto mining sector. To make it possible, BlockDAG has introduced its X-series mining rigs, which are engineered to consume minimal energy while delivering maximum efficiency. The X-series range includes the X1, X10, X30, and X100 models, each offering varying levels of mining power and allowing users to earn a certain number of BDAG coins each day.

The X1 model is a mobile mining app designed to mine up to 20 BDAG daily with minimal battery usage. The X10 model can mine 200 BDAG daily at a hash rate of 100 MH/s. The X30 model further boosts the potential earnings up to 600 BDAG per day with a hash rate of 280 GH/s. At the top of the range, the X100 model offers the highest capacity, enabling the mining of 2,000 BDAG daily with a hash rate of 2TH/s.

BlockDAG is currently in the second batch of its presale, priced at $0.0015.

In response to the overwhelming early investor interest and the $2.5M raised quickly, BlockDAG has announced a $2 million mega giveaway shared by 50 lucky community members. To participate in the giveaway, follow BlockDAG’s social media channels, submit your wallet address, increase your chances by completing all quests, and bring friends for additional entries!

