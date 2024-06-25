BlockDAG (BDAG) Cryptocurrency Pre-Sale Gaining Notable Attention in June as Shiba Inu (SHIB), NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Struggling With Pressure

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Near Protocol news highlights a notable increase in dApp volume, while Shiba Inu's price struggles with a significant drop. In contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) is emerging as a top crypto investment with ambitious plans and robust developments.

BlockDAG's presale has already reached notable volumes, solidifying its reputation as one of the promising altcoins of 2024.

Near Protocol (NEAR) registers notable dApp volume surge

Near Protocol (NEAR) has experienced a remarkable increase in dApps volume over the past week, indicating heightened user activity and engagement. This surge boosts demand for the Near Protocol token and reflects strong network growth. However, there is some hesitation in the market despite this impressive performance.

The sustainability of this growth remains uncertain, and potential volatility could impact NEAR's future. The growth of a vibrant ecosystem is anticipated to attract more developers and projects. Nevertheless, cautious investors are uncertain about the sustainability of this trend. The increased activity is promising, but market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price might be set for potential rebound

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has faced a 40% drop in value over the past 40 days, hitting $0.0000179 by June 23, down 4% in 24 hours and 16% for the week. Despite a market bounce on June 19, SHIB and other meme coins remain under pressure, with SHIB's value dropping from $0.000028 to its lowest in 100 days.

Investors pulling out of meme coins contributed to the decline, though a reversal may be imminent as traders accumulate SHIB at low prices. With buy orders totalling 5.2 trillion SHIB, analysts predict a potential rise in Shiba Inu price to $0.000020 and possibly $0.0001553.

BlockDAG (BDAG) partners with Plus Wallet

BlockDAG is establishing itself as a premier investment option, surpassing NEAR and SHIB with significant developments and strategic initiatives. BlockDAG has partnered with PlusWallet, enabling presale participation with over 10 payment options, including USDT, Ethereum, and BNB. This partnership enhances accessibility and boosts BlockDAG's brand reputation.

A vesting period for presale coin holders has been introduced to ensure stability, complemented by a staggered release of coins. This strategic liquidity provision aims to dampen sudden market fluctuations, safeguarding against sharp price volatility that could deter new investments and disturb existing stakeholders.

The updated roadmap reveals a mainnet launch four months earlier than planned, with the presale expected to conclude in four months. Transparent roadmap and strategic partnerships make BlockDAG a compelling investment.

