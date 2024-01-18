Advertisement
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Just Hit Major Milestone

Alex Dovbnya
BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) sets new record, becoming first US spot Bitcoin ETF to cross $1 billion mark in inflows
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 16:45
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
The cryptocurrency market witnessed a remarkable milestone as BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) became the first U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF to surpass the $1 billion inflow threshold. 

This achievement, as reported by Katie Greifeld, underscores growing investor confidence in cryptocurrency ETFs amid a volatile market. 

BlackRock's IBIT led the charge with a substantial $371 million inflow, placing it ahead of Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), which also showed a strong performance with $881 million in total inflows.

Top performers

Per the latest data, there has been a significant shift in the cryptocurrency market landscape. On one side, BlackRock's IBIT is witnessing record inflows, while on the other, Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) reported considerable outflows.

Despite a high trading volume of $6,569 million, GBTC has faced massive outflows amounting to $1,634.1 million, which significantly overshadows the inflows into other Bitcoin ETFs. 

Related
Bitcoin Rally Ahead? Here's Estimated BTC Halving Date, According to Glassnode

On the other end of the spectrum, iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has attracted a remarkable $1,081.8 million in inflows, positioning itself as a potential leader in the Bitcoin ETF space. 

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is closely following IBIT, with $882.4 million in inflows, suggesting that these two funds are now the preferred vehicles for Bitcoin exposure among investors.

The collective inflows into all Bitcoin ETFs except GBTC total $2,890.2 million, which is substantial but still does not fully counterbalance the outflows from GBTC.

Evolving landscape of crypto funds

Following the Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs, U.S. asset managers are pitching innovative cryptocurrency funds that could potentially reshape the market. 

These proposed funds include leveraged Bitcoin exposure, Bitcoin-based options, and coverage of other digital currencies. ProShares disclosed plans for ETFs offering double the daily exposure to Bitcoin and others providing inverse returns.

Meanwhile, firms like Grayscale Investments and BlackRock are expanding their horizons, with the latter seeking to include exposure to other cryptocurrencies.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

