Advertisement
AD

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT Records First Millions in Volume, But There May Be a Catch

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF breaks records, but market suspicions linger
Thu, 11/01/2024 - 13:49
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT Records First Millions in Volume, But There May Be a Catch
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has recorded an impressive $2 million worth of shares traded during the premarket hours, according to Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg. The most remarkable aspect is not only the substantial volume but the timing — 6:00 a.m. on the premarket, setting a promising tone for what could be a monumental day.

Advertisement

Related
Tron Founder Justin Sun Issues Massive Prediction After Landmark Bitcoin ETF Approval

The SEC declared the registration statement for BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF effective yesterday, along with the approval of 10 other applications. IBIT, designed to track the BTC price, is poised to commence trading on the Nasdaq today, adding a new dimension to the crypto investment landscape.

While the impressive early volume indicates a strong start, analysts remain cautious, speculating that this trading activity may be part of a carefully orchestrated plan by BlackRock, slowly loading the BYOA funds it had lined up. 

As the premarket activity unfolds, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is already making waves, trading at an impressive 23.21% surge, reaching $27.02 on the Nasdaq, according to data from Yahoo Finance. This early momentum suggests a bullish start for the ETF on its debut day.

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF buzz

According to industry sources, there is a possibility of BlackRock having already secured a staggering $2 billion in capital from Bitcoin holders eager to dive into the spot Bitcoin ETF in its first week post-launch. If this hearsay proves accurate, the influx of $2 billion would shatter all existing records for first-day and first-week inflows for ETFs.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $300-$600K Amid ETF Approval Buzz, Michaël van de Poppe Predicts

The anticipation surrounding IBIT's debut is palpable, with market participants eagerly awaiting the opening of the U.S. stock markets in just over two hours.

#BlackRock #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP Ledger Gets Major Software Upgrade; Here's What Changed
2024/01/11 13:47
XRP Ledger Gets Major Software Upgrade; Here's What Changed
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Crucial $0.6 Price Level About to Get Broken: What's Next?
2024/01/11 13:47
Cardano (ADA) Crucial $0.6 Price Level About to Get Broken: What's Next?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Tron Founder Justin Sun Issues Massive Prediction After Landmark Bitcoin ETF Approval
2024/01/11 13:47
Tron Founder Justin Sun Issues Massive Prediction After Landmark Bitcoin ETF Approval
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Codego Group Launches CodegoPay - An All-In-One Payment App with IBANs, Cards, and Crypto-EURO Conversions
Bitcoin Enegry Summit 2024: Energy Solutions and Sustainability Expo
Breaking Boundaries: Taisu Ventures Co-hosts Web3 Hackathon with TreeHacks at Stanford
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT Records First Millions in Volume, But There May Be a Catch
XRP Ledger Gets Major Software Upgrade; Here's What Changed
Cardano (ADA) Crucial $0.6 Price Level About to Get Broken: What's Next?
Show all