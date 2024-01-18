Bitcoin Rally Ahead? Here's Estimated BTC Halving Date, According to Glassnode

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts eagerly await the next halving event, analytics firm Glassnode has provided an estimate for the Bitcoin halving date, sending ripples of excitement through the cryptocurrency community. In a recent tweet, Glassnode announced that, while the fourth halving is set to occur at block height 840,000, the exact date remains uncertain due to the inherent variability and probabilistic nature of mining blocks.

Advertisement

However, based on the current average block interval, Glassnode's best estimate places the halving approximately 100 days away. The Bitcoin halving event is regarded as a significant catalyst for the cryptocurrency's price, a belief grounded in historical patterns where previous halvings coincided with substantial price surges.

Whilst the fourth halving is pre-determined to occur at block-height 840,000, the exact date is unknown due to the natural variability and probabilistic nature of mining blocks.



Our best estimate given the current average block interval is that the halving is now 100-days away. pic.twitter.com/amUFgglXcB — glassnode (@glassnode) January 18, 2024

During a halving event, the reward for mining Bitcoin blocks is halved, meaning miners will receive only half the current reward for verifying transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain. In this upcoming event, the reward for miners will decrease from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC per block.

Bitcoin rally anticipation grows

The Bitcoin halving events occur approximately every four years, corresponding to every 210,000 blocks, as part of Bitcoin's gradual, deinflationary approach toward its ultimate capped supply. This mechanism creates deinflationary pressure on the digital currency, potentially contributing to an increase in value over time, provided the demand for Bitcoin continues to grow.

At the time of writing, the current price of Bitcoin stands at $42,476, representing a 0.46% decrease in the last 24 hours and a 9.56% decline over the past week. The 24-hour trading volume has also decreased by 15.69%, currently standing at $20,397,236,945. Despite the current lack of significant price gains, analysts remain optimistic.