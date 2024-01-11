Advertisement
3 Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Predictions Shared by S2F Founder

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
PlanB issued three bullish price targets for Bitcoin to watch out for
Thu, 11/01/2024 - 11:15
Stock-2-Flow (S2F) model creator PlanB is all in on his Bitcoin (BTC) advocacy campaign once again, as he shared three new bullish price targets.

Potential Bitcoin price targets

According to PlanB, Bitcoin’s price is likely to soar to $55,000 before the next halving event. This halving event is slated to take place in April, and the Bitcoin block reward is bound to reduce by 50% to 3.125 BTC. Throughout history, there has been a major buying frenzy ahead of these halving events, underscoring the projection from PlanB.

Later this year, PlanB expects the price of Bitcoin to soar beyond the all-time high (ATH) to a high of $100,000. It is worth noting that this price target has been PlanB’s call for some time now. The difference this time is the presence of spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) following the historic approval granted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Jan. 10.

In the long term, PlanB said he expects the price of the top cryptocurrency to touch a high of $532,000. The veteran trader pegged the timeline for this extremely bullish price call in 2025. As revealed in the accompanying YouTube Video, PlanB backed his price forecasts using his iconic Stock-2-Flow model, thus granting additional legitimacy to the projections as a whole.

PlanB’s has relatively conservative outlook

Bullish as the call from PlanB is, it is relatively conservative when compared to other major Bitcoin bulls like Samson Mow.

The top Bitcoin investor believes the spot Bitcoin ETF products will catalyze the price of Bitcoin to $1 million per coin in the long term. While this is a far cry from the coin’s current price of $46,257.75, Samson Mow stands by his predictions, and he wants a lone accolade when the coin hits that historic high.

About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

