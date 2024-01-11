3 Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Predictions Shared by S2F Founder

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Stock-2-Flow (S2F) model creator PlanB is all in on his Bitcoin (BTC) advocacy campaign once again, as he shared three new bullish price targets.

Potential Bitcoin price targets

According to PlanB, Bitcoin’s price is likely to soar to $55,000 before the next halving event. This halving event is slated to take place in April, and the Bitcoin block reward is bound to reduce by 50% to 3.125 BTC. Throughout history, there has been a major buying frenzy ahead of these halving events, underscoring the projection from PlanB.

Later this year, PlanB expects the price of Bitcoin to soar beyond the all-time high (ATH) to a high of $100,000. It is worth noting that this price target has been PlanB’s call for some time now. The difference this time is the presence of spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) following the historic approval granted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Jan. 10.

In the long term, PlanB said he expects the price of the top cryptocurrency to touch a high of $532,000. The veteran trader pegged the timeline for this extremely bullish price call in 2025. As revealed in the accompanying YouTube Video, PlanB backed his price forecasts using his iconic Stock-2-Flow model, thus granting additional legitimacy to the projections as a whole.

PlanB’s has relatively conservative outlook

Bullish as the call from PlanB is, it is relatively conservative when compared to other major Bitcoin bulls like Samson Mow.

The top Bitcoin investor believes the spot Bitcoin ETF products will catalyze the price of Bitcoin to $1 million per coin in the long term. While this is a far cry from the coin’s current price of $46,257.75, Samson Mow stands by his predictions, and he wants a lone accolade when the coin hits that historic high.