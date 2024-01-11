Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $300-$600K Amid ETF Approval Buzz, Michaël van de Poppe Predicts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, renowned crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe ignited a wave of anticipation within the cryptocurrency community, predicting a substantial surge in the Bitcoin (BTC) price. This prediction comes following the approval of several spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Advertisement

The analyst noted that the range has been defined, with Bitcoin reaching $48K. He suggested the possibility of revisiting this level due to the deal flow associated with ETF approval for Bitcoin. Van de Poppe expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities presented by dips at the $36-$40K range.

Range is defined.

$48K has been reached, perhaps we'll go there again with the dealflow on the ETF approval today for #Bitcoin.



Dips at $36-40K are amazing to get.



Perhaps we'll go to $300-600K this cycle. pic.twitter.com/C0SSroiYGa — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 11, 2024

Moreover, he speculated that there is a chance for the Bitcoin price to reach the $300-$600K range in the current market cycle. As expected, the tweet from Michaël van de Poppe successfully captured the attention of investors and enthusiasts within the cryptocurrency community.

As of the latest available data, the current price of Bitcoin stands at $46,286, representing a 1.78% increase in the last 24 hours and a significant 9.72% rise over the past 30 days. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin has surged by 34.58%, reaching a substantial $51,726,787,995.

Potential ETF approval impact

The notable surge in interest in Bitcoin comes in the wake of a groundbreaking development on Jan. 10, where the SEC officially approved various spot Bitcoin ETFs. Among the approved trusts are industry giants such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the Hashdex Bitcoin ETF and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF, signaling a significant regulatory milestone for the cryptocurrency market.

Despite the approval of these ETFs, Bitcoin's price has, interestingly, remained relatively stable. However, the crypto community is now looking to Michaël van de Poppe's Bitcoin price prediction as a potential catalyst for a substantial rally in the coming days and weeks.