Tron Founder Justin Sun Issues Massive Prediction After Landmark Bitcoin ETF Approval

article image
Mushumir Butt
Justin Sun expecting Bitcoin to reach eight billion people globally after ETF approval
Thu, 11/01/2024 - 12:19
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finally approved spot Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) on Wednesday, the news has sparked optimism among crypto analysts and market leaders, with Tron founder Justin Sun taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express his views on the matter.

Sun stated that the approval of the Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. demonstrates that the trend of cryptocurrencies is unstoppable. The founder of Tron further asserted that, in the near future, Asian and Chinese markets will also embrace this lucrative opportunity, and Bitcoin will eventually reach the world's eight billion people.

Despite the long-awaited approval, the current price of Bitcoin, standing at $46,740, has seen a relatively modest increase of 2.41% in the last 24 hours. Nevertheless, market observers remain bullish on the future, predicting a potential rally for Bitcoin. For instance, crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is projecting that Bitcoin will reach the substantial range of $300,000 to $600,000 in the current market cycle.

Bitcoin ETF race

Approximately a dozen companies, including financial giants such as BlackRock, Grayscale and Fidelity, had been vying for the establishment of Bitcoin spot ETFs. In the wake of the approval, these companies have announced, and in some instances adjusted, the fees they intend to impose on investors. This development underscores the competitive landscape emerging as firms strive to attract investors.

It is crucial to note that the approved spot ETFs differ from previously authorized Bitcoin futures ETFs, as the former holds actual Bitcoin, while the latter involves derivatives contracts linked to BTC. The approval by the U.S. SEC marks a milestone on a journey that has seen years of delays and outright rejections of numerous attempts to launch spot Bitcoin ETFs.

As the cryptocurrency landscape evolves with the U.S. taking this groundbreaking step, industry participants are eyeing future developments, especially in Asian and Chinese markets, echoing Justin Sun's prediction of an expanding global embrace of cryptocurrencies. The green light for spot Bitcoin ETFs opens up new possibilities for market growth and adoption, bringing Bitcoin to an even broader audience worldwide.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

