BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Exceeds MSTR After Gulping $3.92 Billion BTC, Here's Huge Gap

Analytics account @lookonchain spreads the word about the astounding cumulative acquisition of Bitcoin made by the BlackRock behemoth over the past two weeks.

According to the post shared on the social media platform X, over the past two weeks, the world’s largest wealth management company BlackRock has been stacking Sats, as Bitcoiners say, and has greatly expanded the BTC holdings of its spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) IBIT.

BlackRock leaves MSTR in dust by Bitcoin holdings

Over the past fourteen days, IBIT has added 41,452 BTC to its stash. This amount of cryptocurrency is worth almost $4 billion in fiat. Now, the total BTC holdings of IBIT comprise 614,639 Bitcoins valued at an astonishing $58.07 billion.

BlackRock has been constantly ahead of another major company that has been actively accumulating the world’s flagship cryptocurrency – Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy). Strategy has been making BTC acquisitions quite frequently, sometimes every week thanks to large and successful fundraising campaigns.

Last week, this company founded and spearheaded by Michael Saylor, announced a mammoth Bitcoin buy of over $1.2 billion. On Monday this week, it spread the word about accumulating an additional 1,895 BTC, paying approximately $180 million for it.

In total, Strategy now holds 555,450 BTC which is the equivalent of roughly $38 billion.