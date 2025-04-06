Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    'Black Monday' for Bitcoin Warning Issued by Top Crypto Expert

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 6/04/2025 - 12:30
    Tomorrow may become Bitcoin's 'Black Monday,' warns top crypto expert and former BitMex CEO
    Advertisement
    'Black Monday' for Bitcoin Warning Issued by Top Crypto Expert
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    What's on the minds of cryptocurrency enthusiasts this weekend? Touching grass? Planning their summer vacation?

    Advertisement

    No, today, Sunday, April 6, the minds of most crypto market participants, judging by what social media are full of, are threatened by the idea that tomorrow may turn into a "Black Monday" not only for the traditional market, but for Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets too.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Storm Approaching: Volatility Gets Ready
    Sun, 04/06/2025 - 12:08
    Bitcoin (BTC) Storm Approaching: Volatility Gets Ready
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    XRP Crashes 56% in Volumes as Market Sell-Off Continues
    SHIB Burns in Deep Red — What's Happening?
    Cardano’s ADA First 'Death Cross' in 2025 Fast Approaching: What’s Next?
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Receives Birthday Wishes: Details

    Arthur Hayes, a popular speaker and former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange BitMex, also asks his audience the question with these two ominous words in formula. For the expert, all eyes are on 6 p.m. GMT — the time when futures on S&P 500 open.

    Advertisement

    However, what's important too is what time it will be in Asia when the U.S. market opens. And since Bitcoin has not done much over the weekend, there is little to zero to tell the market which way things will shake out.

    Concluding Hayes' analysis, it's a fog of war for now around the markets. But, and it is a major one, there is an understandable deadline when traders will eventually face the reality.

    Related
    Bitcoin Bull Cycle Is Over, CryptoQuant CEO Says
    Sun, 04/06/2025 - 11:57
    Bitcoin Bull Cycle Is Over, CryptoQuant CEO Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The last "Black Monday" was seen back in 2020, March 16 to be exact, and it was the second one in that month — one of the toughest days in market history, which happened amid pandemic escalation and recession fears. Some analysts are saying that this one is even worse than the infamous 1987 one by sheer numbers.

    As tomorrow nears, it's worth keeping in mind that some Black Mondays have had a temporary impact, while others have been precursors of real crises like in 1929 and 2020.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Arthur Hayes

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 6, 2025 - 12:08
    Bitcoin (BTC) Storm Approaching: Volatility Gets Ready
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 6, 2025 - 11:57
    Bitcoin Bull Cycle Is Over, CryptoQuant CEO Says
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Yala Announces RealYield: A Marketplace for Bitcoin-Powered Real-World Asset Yields
    Manila to Host Premier Fintech Gathering – Fintech Revolution Summit on April 30
    Extsy Officially Launches on April 4th, 2025: A New Era of Seamless Crypto Trading with Industry-Leading Features
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Black Monday' for Bitcoin Warning Issued by Top Crypto Expert
    Bitcoin (BTC) Storm Approaching: Volatility Gets Ready
    Bitcoin Bull Cycle Is Over, CryptoQuant CEO Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD