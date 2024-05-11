Bitcoiner Erik Voorhees and Former Binance Exec Start Rivaling Elon Musk's xAI: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Erik Voorhees, an OG Bitcoiner and the CEO at the ShapeShift cryptocurrency exchange, has taken to his account on the X social media platform to reveal his new product — a rival of Elon Musk’s Grok and OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI bots.

Earlier this week, Voorhees criticized the Grok chatbot for being centralized and closed-source.

Voorhees has created his own AI Venice together with a former Binance executive.

https://t.co/m2jsJuDuXS is similar to @OpenAI's ChatGPT, @Grok or@AnthropicAI's Claude, but w/o all the Orwellian stuff.



• Venice doesn’t spy on you



• Venice doesn’t censor your conversation



• Venice doesn’t inject bias, safetyism, or political propaganda



2/17 pic.twitter.com/zNq3ah3yg0 — Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) May 10, 2024

Grok rival Venice AI

In a tweet thread, Voorhees stated that he and his team have launched Venice AI “for the purpose of unfettered civilizational advancement.”

He claimed that his product is similar to Grok, ChatGPT and other similar AIs but “without all the Orwellian stuff.” Voorhees explained what he meant by this, claiming that Venice does not spy on its users, it does not censor conversations and “doesn’t inject bias, safetyism, or political propaganda.”

“Venice gives you direct and unfiltered communication with machine intelligence,” the Venice creator added. So far, the product helps users to generate text, images and computer code. Similarly to Elon Musk, Erik Voorhees tweeted that Venice was created specially to support free speech: “Free speech = human flourishing.”

Voorhees and former crypto executive building Venice

The team behind Venice consists of Voorhees himself, an anonymous chief technology officer and Teana Baker-Taylor — a former executive at Binance, HSBC and Circle. Plus there is a small but powerful team of developers, Voorhees tweeted.

Earlier this week, Voorhees tweeted under a post by Musk about Grok that this chatbot remains centralized and closed-source. He then began to promote Venice AI.

Venice consists of myself, our COO @TeanaTaylor formely of @HSBC, @Circle and @Binance, our potent anon CTO, and a small, supremely talented team.



13/17 — Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) May 10, 2024

However, a Bitcoin proponent Jeff Kirdeikis tweeted in response that he had tried using Venice but it turned out no better than OpenAI’s ChatGPT “when asked about many controversial topics.”