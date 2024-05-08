Elon Musk’s Grok AI Criticized by Bitcoiner Erik Voorhees: Details

Advertisement

Serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, owner of the X platform, who founded xAI startup, among other companies, has suggested a crucial reason why his AI company and its product Grok have to succeed and beat its rivals.

Erik Voorhees, Bitcoiner and chief executive of ShapeShift, responded to Musk, pointing out a big drawback at Grok and suggesting a “better option.”

Elon Musk says xAI and Grok have to succeed

Elon Musk published a tweet to remind his hundreds of millions of followers that training a non-woke AI is vitally important for the future of humanity. For this reason, his tweet states, it is crucial that xAI and its Grok AI chatbot succeed.

The tweet also contains a picture of the knights of the Round Table, where King Arthur is signed as “ChatGPT” and a night to his right is the AI being created by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

In a recent public talk, Musk also touched on the issue of the AI future. He then stated that it is vitally important to train AI to be as truth-seeking and curious as possible – in this case it is likely to foster humanity in the future. The tech mogul believes that AI must be taught to speak the truth even if it is politically or socially incorrect. He referred to the renowned science fiction movie “2001: A Space Odyssey,” where the AI called Hal killed the astronaut crew in the end.

Overall, Musk stated that as years go by, the percentage of biological intelligence will keep reducing and the percentage of artificial intelligence will grow.

Erik Voorhees: Grok remains closed-source

CEO of cryptocurrency exchange ShapeShift Erik Voorhees responded to Musk, sharing his take on his Grok chatbot, which Musk launched with the help of xAI to oppose OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Voorhees believes that Grok is “still centralized and closed-source.” He suggested using Venice AI as a “better option.”

Grok is still centralized and closed-sourcehttps://t.co/m2jsJuCX8k is better option — Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) May 7, 2024

At the end of February, Musk announced an upcoming update for his AI product – the Grok 1.5 version release. He then emphasized during an X Space that “all the code and data is open source” and that anyone can check Grok for themselves.

Bitcoin advocate Jeff Kirdeikis responded to Voorhees that he had tried Venice AI but it proved “unfortunately no better when asked about many controversial topics.”