    Elon Musk's Grok AI Criticized by Bitcoiner Erik Voorhees: Details

    
    Yuri Molchan
    Early Bitcoiner Erik Voorhees has suggested a “better option” for AI than Elon Musk’s Grok
    Wed, 8/05/2024 - 13:18
    Elon Musk’s Grok AI Criticized by Bitcoiner Erik Voorhees: Details
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    
    Serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, owner of the X platform, who founded xAI startup, among other companies, has suggested a crucial reason why his AI company and its product Grok have to succeed and beat its rivals.

    Erik Voorhees, Bitcoiner and chief executive of ShapeShift, responded to Musk, pointing out a big drawback at Grok and suggesting a “better option.”

    Elon Musk says xAI and Grok have to succeed

    Elon Musk published a tweet to remind his hundreds of millions of followers that training a non-woke AI is vitally important for the future of humanity. For this reason, his tweet states, it is crucial that xAI and its Grok AI chatbot succeed.

    The tweet also contains a picture of the knights of the Round Table, where King Arthur is signed as “ChatGPT” and a night to his right is the AI being created by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

    In a recent public talk, Musk also touched on the issue of the AI future. He then stated that it is vitally important to train AI to be as truth-seeking and curious as possible – in this case it is likely to foster humanity in the future. The tech mogul believes that AI must be taught to speak the truth even if it is politically or socially incorrect. He referred to the renowned science fiction movie “2001: A Space Odyssey,” where the AI called Hal killed the astronaut crew in the end.

    Overall, Musk stated that as years go by, the percentage of biological intelligence will keep reducing and the percentage of artificial intelligence will grow.

    Erik Voorhees: Grok remains closed-source

    CEO of cryptocurrency exchange ShapeShift Erik Voorhees responded to Musk, sharing his take on his Grok chatbot, which Musk launched with the help of xAI to oppose OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

    Voorhees believes that Grok is “still centralized and closed-source.” He suggested using Venice AI as a “better option.”

    At the end of February, Musk announced an upcoming update for his AI product – the Grok 1.5 version release. He then emphasized during an X Space that “all the code and data is open source” and that anyone can check Grok for themselves.

    Bitcoin advocate Jeff Kirdeikis responded to Voorhees that he had tried Venice AI but it proved “unfortunately no better when asked about many controversial topics.”

    #Elon Musk #Grok #ChatGPT
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
