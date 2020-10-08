Jeff Bezos Can Shut Off ETH DeFi Dapps Any Moment: Anthony Pompliano Claims

Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin maximalist Anthony Pompliano has claimed that Jeff Bezos can shut down Ethereum-based DeFi dapps any time as Pomp seriously questions their decentralized nature

In his recent tweet, vocal Bitcoin advocate and investor Anthony Pompliano stated that, since the majority of ETH nodes run on AWS—which stands for Amazon Web Services—Amazon founder and CEO, billionaire Jeff Bezos, can shut down the majority of ETH-based DeFi dapps at any moment.

He also asked the community how many DeFi projects based on Ethereum are actually decentralized, thus expressing his doubts with a rhetorical question rather than looking for an actual answer, it seems.

Such crypto influencers as Erik Voorhees and Adam Back responded to Pompliano.

Anthony Pompliano, cofounder and partner at Morgan Creek Digital and the host of a popular podcast about Bitcoin and finance, posted a tweet, saying that the majority of ETH-based DeFi dapps are not actually decentralized.

The reason Pomp believes so is that, according to him, the majority of Ethereum nodes are hosted on Amazon's AWS. In the course of the discussion, data was provided that around 70 percent of nodes are hosted by Amazon. Other major providers include Alibaba, Google Cloud and Huawei.

Seeing this data, Pomp confirmed his initial opinion that Ethereum lacks decentralization and, thus, DeFi projects based on it.

Uniswap is out of Amazon's reach

User Ross Campbell pointed out to Pomp that immutable contracts or the ipfs servered front ends cannot be shut down by Amazon, to which the crypto influencer agreed.

Bezos cannot stop immutable contracts or the ipfs servered front ends. 1 example of Uniswap on ipfs.

Other Bitcoin advocates who disagreed took part in the discussion—Blockstream CEO Adam Back, ZenGo CEO Ouriel Ohayon, Tushar Jain, Camila Russo and others.

BTC maxis are similar to BTC haters in the early days of Bitcoin: Erik Voorhees

The founder and CEO of ShapeShift, Erik Voorhees, also joined the heated discussion. First he pointed out that a lot of Bitcoin nodes are also hosted by AWS. Investor Winnie Lingam supported him on this.

In a separate tweet, Voorhees viewed this discussion from a different angle, without referring to it. He compared modern Bitcoin maximalists who are slamming Ethereum to people ("nevercoiners") who were discrediting Bitcoin in its early days. It is eerie, he complained.