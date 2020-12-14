Bitcoin, XRP, and Other Coins Supported by Klever's New Fiat On-Ramp

News
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 19:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Klever has enabled in-app crypto purchases by partnering with Simplex
Bitcoin, XRP, and Other Coins Supported by Klever's New Fiat On-Ramp
Cover image via www.klever.io
Contents

Cryptocurrency wallet Klever has announced that it now supports in-app cryptocurrency purchases after partnering with Israeli crypto-to-fiat payments provider Simplex.

Klever CEO Dio Ianakiara claims that the new feature is meant to make it simpler for newcomers to get into crypto:   

“Today we are enabling users on a global scale to join the crypto world and participate in a new open economy powered by peer-to-peer technology and Satoshi Nakamoto’s ideals.”

Initially, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tron (TRX), and Klever (KLV) will be available for purchase, but the app will soon add new coins.     

Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum dApps  

The addition of the fiat on-ramp is only part of the app’s most significant upgrade to date.    

Klever has also expanded the list of available coins with Bitcoin Cash (BCH), the most popular fork of Bitcoin.  

On top of that, it debuted a feature that allows rating each of the 11 cryptocurrencies supported by the wallet, which will allow the community to determine its favorite token.

The Klever team is also not sleeping on the decentralized finance boom by integrating Ethereum-based dApps in the wallet.

Klever
Image by klever.substack.com

Related TronWallet Kicks Off In-App Offering of Klever (KLV) Token Ahead of Klever App’s Launch
Related
TronWallet Kicks Off In-App Offering of Klever (KLV) Token Ahead of Klever App’s Launch

Big plans for 2021 

Klever is the new iteration of TronWallet that was launched back in August together with an in-app offering of the native KLV token.

As reported by U.Today, it became officially available on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store during the same month. 

In Q1 2021, the team plans to deliver a private beta version of Klever Exchange whose whole launch is expected to take place in Q2, according to the roadmap. Meanwhile, in Q3, the Klever ecosystem is expected to expand further with Klever Bank.

#Bitcoin News#Ripple News#Bitcoin wallet
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Stellar-Based Euro Stablecoin Issued by One of Oldest European Banks
News
12/09/2020 - 16:54

Stellar-Based Euro Stablecoin Issued by One of Oldest European Banks

Alex Dovbnya
article image Sign of DeFi Explosion: Wrapped Bitcoin Sees Stunning Growth in 2020
Opinions
12/11/2020 - 14:19

Sign of DeFi Explosion: Wrapped Bitcoin Sees Stunning Growth in 2020

Joseph Young
article image Ripple Partner SBI Wires 200 Million XRP from Its Recently Launched Lending Service
News
09:28

Ripple Partner SBI Wires 200 Million XRP from Its Recently Launched Lending Service

Yuri Molchan