    Bitcoin Wins Over Major Banks: Tether's Gabor Gurbacs Shares Hot Take

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tether's and VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs unveils paradigm-shifting reality for Bitcoin and major global banks like JPMorgan Chase
    Sun, 7/04/2024 - 14:48
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Bitcoin's supremacy over major banks has been underscored by Gabor Gurbacs, strategy advisor at Tether and VanEck. With a staggering market capitalization exceeding $1.3 trillion, Bitcoin stands taller than the top four largest banks in the world combined.

    Surpassing banking behemoths like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, ICBC, Wells Fargo, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and China Construction Bank, Bitcoin's market cap is 2.4 times larger than that of JPMorgan Chase alone. Such a feat underscores the growing significance of decentralized digital currencies in the global financial landscape.

    Gurbacs challenges the narrative surrounding Bitcoin's success, questioning why journalists fail to acknowledge its triumphs while scrutinizing its failures.

    Gurbacs emphasized the significance of this milestone, noting that the cryptocurrency's success challenges the traditional banking narrative. He questioned why Bitcoin's resilience is not juxtaposed against the perceived failures of the banking system, particularly when its market cap surpasses that of the top four banks combined.

    Bigger than what?

    Remarkably, Bitcoin's market capitalization places it among the ranks of tech titans like Amazon and Meta (formerly Facebook), showcasing its influence and relevance in the digital age. This positioning further solidifies Bitcoin's status as a formidable force in both the financial and technological spheres.

    BTC Market Cap by CoinMarketCap

    The expert also underscores the urgency for institutions, including The Fed, to acknowledge Bitcoin's significance. He asserted that ignorance or disrespect toward BTC is no longer tenable given its formidable presence in the financial landscape.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

