Snowden Roasts JP Morgan CEO Over Bitcoin Price and Purchases

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
In clash of titans, Edward Snowden takes aim at JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon over Bitcoin
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 13:13
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Edward Snowden has taken aim at Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, over his recent remarks regarding Bitcoin, sparking a heated debate in the financial world. Dimon's comparison of the leading cryptocurrency to cigarette smoking has drawn widespread attention and criticism.

In a speech at the business summit, Dimon voiced his skepticism about Bitcoin's utility, citing concerns about its association with illicit activities. While he acknowledged the right of individuals to invest in Bitcoin, the executive emphasized that he personally would not put his money in it.

Snowden, the infamous whistleblower and advocate for privacy rights, did not hold back in his response to Dimon's comments. Without directly addressing Dimon, Snowden remarked on Twitter about the irony of large financial institutions like JPMorgan potentially entering the Bitcoin market after its recent surge to all-time highs. He suggested that Dimon's reluctance to invest in BTC personally while his firm might be considering it reflected a contradiction.

Bitcoin price at all-time high

Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues its remarkable ascent, with its price reaching yet another milestone of $72,250. This surge represents a significant 4.79% increase since the beginning of the week, contributing to an overall growth of over 71% since the start of 2024. 

""
BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

With its market capitalization now standing at a staggering $1.4 trillion, Bitcoin's dominance on the cryptocurrency market remains unchallenged.

The juxtaposition of Dimon's skepticism and Bitcoin's soaring value underscores the evolving landscape of the financial industry. While traditional banking institutions like JPMorgan Chase grapple with the emergence of digital assets, Bitcoin's unprecedented growth signals a seismic shift in investor sentiment.

