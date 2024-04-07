Advertisement
    Dogecoin Founder Offers Extraordinary Bitcoin Price Outlook

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus sparks intrigue by proposing unique valuation for Bitcoin and unleashes his reaction on Dogecoin price surge
    Sun, 7/04/2024 - 11:36
    Dogecoin Founder Offers Extraordinary Bitcoin Price Outlook
    Billy Markus, one of the masterminds behind Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency synonymous with memes, recently stirred the crypto community with his unconventional take on Bitcoin's valuation. Known for his witty and sometimes contentious views on digital currencies, Markus suggested an intriguing price point for Bitcoin — $69,420.

    His rationale? Simply put, because it is a meme number, and memes reign supreme in the universe, according to the DOGE creator.

    His lighthearted comment sparked a flurry of reactions from his followers, one of whom humorously proposed raising the figure to $694,200. Amusingly, Markus played along, granting the request with a casual "hm yeah i'll allow it."

    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Interestingly, Bitcoin's price surged today, inching closer to Markus' proposed value. With a 6% increase since the week's inception, Bitcoin now hovers just above $69,420, a mere 6.4% shy of potentially reaching a new high of $74,000.

    Go, DOGE, go

    Meanwhile, as Markus jests about Bitcoin's valuation, his brainchild, Dogecoin, continues to gain momentum. Today, Dogecoin saw a 5% uptick, reaching $0.195 per DOGE. Seizing the moment, Markus shared a playful collage featuring the iconic Doge meme, captioned with an encouraging "Go, Doge, Go!"

    Markus' unordinary take on Bitcoin's worth may seem funny at first glance, but it underscores the symbiotic relationship between cryptocurrency and internet culture.

    As memes permeate the digital landscape, influencing market sentiments and price predictions, it is clear that in the world of crypto, even the most outlandish ideas can spark meaningful discussions and, perhaps, influence market movements.

