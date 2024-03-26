Bitcoin to Reach $100,000 Sooner Than Expected, Predicts Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent surge that has caught the attention of the crypto community, Bitcoin (BTC) has made significant strides, signaling a potential bull market on the horizon. Jelle, a prominent crypto analyst known for their accurate predictions, has sparked discussions across social media platforms with a tweet that suggests an imminent upward trajectory for BTC.

The analyst hinted at robust confidence in the digital asset's performance, tweeting that the new higher low had locked in and that Bitcoin was pushing toward the highs. He indicated that the next upward Bitcoin movement had started and expressed his opinion that reaching $100,000 was only a matter of time.

The new higher low has locked in, and #Bitcoin is pushing back towards the highs.



The next leg higher has started.



— Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) March 26, 2024

As of now, the price of Bitcoin stands at $71,133, witnessing a notable increase of 5.76% in the last 24 hours. This uptick is not isolated; the 24-hour trading volume of BTC has surged by 49.12%, reaching $44.58 billion. The market capitalization has also seen a parallel rise of 5.74%, now valued at $1.4 trillion. These metrics not only reflect the growing interest and investment in Bitcoin but also underscore the market's bullish sentiment.

Bitcoin halving effect?

The anticipation surrounding BTC is further fueled by the upcoming Bitcoin halving event slated for next month. Historical trends associated with previous halving events have typically led to significant price increases, contributing to widespread optimism among investors and analysts alike. This event inherently reduces the supply of new Bitcoins, thus potentially driving up the price due to increased scarcity.

This optimism is not unfounded. The financial institution Standard Chartered Bank recently forecast that Bitcoin could reach the $250,000 mark next year, underscoring a bullish outlook that resonates with Jelle's predictions. While predictions vary, the common thread among analysts is the belief in BTC's continued growth, with the $100,000 milestone now appearing more attainable than ever.

As the Bitcoin halving event approaches, the crypto community watches closely, hopeful for the bullish wave that many have anticipated. If the predictions hold, Bitcoin could be on the brink of entering an unprecedented growth phase, marking a significant milestone in its journey and potentially reshaping the financial landscape.