Bitcoin Halving Hype: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts $100,000 BTC by September

Prominent author Robert Kiyosaki, famous for his "Rich Dad Poor Dad" book, recently took to social media to share his bullish stance on Bitcoin, signaling his intent to increase his holdings before April. Kiyosaki emphasized the significance of the upcoming Bitcoin halving event as a driving factor behind his decision.

He urged his followers to consider investing in cryptocurrency, even if they could not afford a whole coin, suggesting fractional purchases through Bitcoin ETFs or just accumulating Satoshi units.

Kiyosaki's optimism is not unfounded; he foresees a potential surge in Bitcoin's value, projecting it to reach an impressive $100,000 by September 2024. His outlook aligns with the sentiment of other notable figures like Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, who advocates for Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and depreciating fiat currencies.

I am buying 10 more Bitcoin before April. Why? The “Having.” If you can’t afford a whole Bitcoin you may want to consider buying 1/10 of a coin, via the new ETFs or Satoshi’s.



If the Bitcoin process works as designed you may own a whole Bitcoin by the end of this year.



I… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 25, 2024

The halving of the major cryptocurrency is expected to occur at block height 840,000, which is estimated to happen as early as April 18, 2024.

More than Bitcoin

In addition to Bitcoin, Kiyosaki recommended diversifying portfolios with precious metals like silver and gold. He cited insights from industry expert Andy Schectman, who highlighted the dwindling supply of silver and the potential for scarcity to drive its value higher.

The rationale behind Kiyosaki's investment advice stems from concerns over global economic instability. He pointed out the alarming financial landscape, with nations grappling with debt crises, property market collapses and the looming threat of conflict. In such turbulent times, Kiyosaki believes traditional fiat currencies may falter, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding wealth through alternative assets like Bitcoin, silver and gold.