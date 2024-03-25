Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Halving Hype: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts $100,000 BTC by September

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki unveils epic new Bitcoin prophecy
    Mon, 25/03/2024 - 8:38
    Bitcoin Halving Hype: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts $100,000 BTC by September
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent author Robert Kiyosaki, famous for his "Rich Dad Poor Dad" book, recently took to social media to share his bullish stance on Bitcoin, signaling his intent to increase his holdings before April. Kiyosaki emphasized the significance of the upcoming Bitcoin halving event as a driving factor behind his decision.

    Advertisement

    He urged his followers to consider investing in cryptocurrency, even if they could not afford a whole coin, suggesting fractional purchases through Bitcoin ETFs or just accumulating Satoshi units.

    Related
    Top Bitcoin Dev Mulls Comeback

    Kiyosaki's optimism is not unfounded; he foresees a potential surge in Bitcoin's value, projecting it to reach an impressive $100,000 by September 2024. His outlook aligns with the sentiment of other notable figures like Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, who advocates for Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and depreciating fiat currencies.

    The halving of the major cryptocurrency is expected to occur at block height 840,000, which is estimated to happen as early as April 18, 2024.

    More than Bitcoin

    In addition to Bitcoin, Kiyosaki recommended diversifying portfolios with precious metals like silver and gold. He cited insights from industry expert Andy Schectman, who highlighted the dwindling supply of silver and the potential for scarcity to drive its value higher.

    Related
    Dogecoin Co-Founder Makes Unexpected Bitcoin Statement

    The rationale behind Kiyosaki's investment advice stems from concerns over global economic instability. He pointed out the alarming financial landscape, with nations grappling with debt crises, property market collapses and the looming threat of conflict. In such turbulent times, Kiyosaki believes traditional fiat currencies may falter, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding wealth through alternative assets like Bitcoin, silver and gold.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Are Bitcoin ETFs Over? Top Expert Doesn’t Think So
    2024/03/25 08:35
    Are Bitcoin ETFs Over? Top Expert Doesn’t Think So
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Top Bitcoin Dev Mulls Comeback
    2024/03/25 08:35
    Top Bitcoin Dev Mulls Comeback
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image SEC v. Ethereum: What to Expect and Why It Is Crucial to Crypto Market
    2024/03/25 08:35
    SEC v. Ethereum: What to Expect and Why It Is Crucial to Crypto Market
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    PlayDapp Announces Mainnet Launch: User-Friendly Blockchain for Ecosystem
    Rapid DePIN scaling and the path to exponential Minutes Network growth
    Venom Foundation Ushers in a New Blockchain Era with Mainnet Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Halving Hype: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts $100,000 BTC by September
    Are Bitcoin ETFs Over? Top Expert Doesn’t Think So
    Top Bitcoin Dev Mulls Comeback
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD