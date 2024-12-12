Advertisement
    Bitcoin Still Early: Adam Back

    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin still not fully adopted, despite explosive growth
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 12:12
    Bitcoin Still Early: Adam Back
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recent vote, Microsoft shareholders disapproved a proposal to invest in Bitcoin, with 0.55% of the vote in favor. The decision clearly highlights the reluctance of conventional corporations to include Bitcoin in their reserves, despite the explosive growth of the market in recent months and overwhelming institutional adoption

    There are probably a number of reasons for the reluctance. Institutional investors continue to have serious concerns about Bitcoin's volatility, especially those in more conventional industries like technology. Bitcoin's price can fluctuate significantly over brief periods of time, unlike stable assets, which puts balance sheets at risk. Regulatory ambiguity is yet another obstacle. 

    The atmosphere for corporate adoption is cautious as governments around the world continue to struggle with how to regulate digital currencies. Adam Back, a well-known personality in the Bitcoin community, cautioned investors that it is still early.

    He pointed out that institutional adoption of Bitcoin is still in its infancy. Notwithstanding Microsoft and other companies' lack of enthusiasm, the overall dynamics of the cryptocurrency market point to increasing momentum. For example, there have been notable inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, indicating that financial institutions are beginning to accept the asset.

    Bitcoin's price chart analysis shows that it is still strong and trading close to $100,000. The 26 EMA, which has served as a powerful support line, is one of the important technical levels that have supported the chart's consistent upward movement. Because of growing retail and institutional participation, the price is consolidating and may break out in the upcoming weeks.

    The market is creating the framework for future expansion even though adoption by companies like Microsoft may be sluggish. Transformational technologies are often characterized by early-stage dynamics that are marked by high volatility and skepticism. Bitcoin's journey is no exception.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

