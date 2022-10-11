Bitcoin Slips Below $19,000 as Sentiment Remains Bearish

Tue, 10/11/2022 - 06:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Market sentiment remains extremely bearish as Bitcoin slips below the key $19,000 level
The Bitcoin price dropped to an intraday low of $18,962 on the Bitstamp exchange.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is down 7.39% over the last eight days after reaching $20,469 on Oct. 4.

The cryptocurrency is currently down 72.4% from its all-time high peak.

This week, investors and traders should expect more volatility. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the highly-anticipated consumer price index (CPI) print for September. It will set the stage for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next rate hike.

The central bank is widely expected to increase the benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points.

Alex Dovbnya

