Novogratz Says Bitcoin Will Win in Long Run (Under One Condition)

Tue, 09/20/2022 - 15:31
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Galaxy Digital boss Mike Novogratz believes that Bitcoin and gold will eventually be able to mount comeback
Novogratz Says Bitcoin Will Win in Long Run (Under One Condition)
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Mike Novogratz, chief executive officer at Galaxy Digital, claims that both Bitcoin and gold will end up winning in the long run if central bankers revert back to monetary easing.

Novogratz continues to blame macro headwinds for Bitcoin's underperformance.

The cryptocurrency billionaire argues that many have been caught off guard by the speed of monetary tightening in 2022. "At the beginning of the year, people didn’t think you were gonna be able to raise rates a lot, and we are on our way to 4%," Novogratz said.

He added that U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other central bankers around the globe managed to find their "central bank courage."

On Wednesday, the Fed is expected to announce another 75-basis-point rate hike to calm inflation. The tightening trend is global, with Sweden's central bank recently announcing a full percentage point hike.

Novogratz's net worth swelled to an impressive $8.5 billion last year. Following the cryptocurrency crash, it has now shrunk to $2.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Despite a significant drop, he remains among the richest people in crypto.

The Wall Street vet gained prominence in the mid-1990s at banking giant Goldman Sachs. He was poised to lead the bank's Latin American branch, but he left the company due to "lifestyle issues."

Related
Robinhood Lists Its First Stablecoin – USDC
Novogratz then regained success with the Fortress hedge fund, but it was shot down in 2015 due to poorly timed bets. In 2017, he managed to regain his billionaire status with the help of cryptocurrencies.

#Bitcoin News #Mike Novogratz
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 20
09/20/2022 - 16:10
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image BTC and ETH Price Analysis for September 20
09/20/2022 - 16:00
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for September 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple CEO’s Meeting with CFTC Commissioner Sparks Speculation, BTC Continues to Slide, SHIB, XRP, ADA See High Interest in Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/20/2022 - 15:57
Ripple CEO’s Meeting with CFTC Commissioner Sparks Speculation, BTC Continues to Slide, SHIB, XRP, ADA See High Interest in Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina