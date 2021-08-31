Bitcoin Sees Little to None Sell Pressure Now, Here’s Why: CryptoQuant

News
Tue, 08/31/2021 - 15:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
According to recent data shared by CryptoQuant, Bitcoin is facing little to no pressure from sellers at the moment
Bitcoin Sees Little to None Sell Pressure Now, Here’s Why: CryptoQuant
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Popular crypto data vendor from South Korea, CryptoQuant, has published a report stating that the Bitcoin market is not suffering from sell pressure at the moment.

Miners are not selling a lot of Bitcoin

The author of the report, an analyst verified by the company, wrote that when looking at low transfers from Bitcoin miners to crypto exchanges, a lack of selling pressure was noted.

Stormgain
Stormgain

The analyst believes that the situation may be explained in two ways. Reason number one is that miners do not need a lot of cash to sustain their operations and pay the bills, so they are happy with the present minimal sales sent to exchanges.

The second is that Bitcoin miners expect the price of the asset to rise in the future, so they are not in a rush to sell right now.

However, the author emphasizes that even if these two approaches are combined, the funding rates are still neutral and the sell pressure is “little to none” along with the lack of incentive to dump BTC at the moment.

Related
126 Million XRP Transferred by Ripple to ODL Corridors and by Top Exchanges

Amount of BTC transferred hits major high

As per the data provided by the CEO of CryptoQuant, Ki Young Ju, the amount of Bitcoin transferred reached a two-year peak last week.

He stated that these transfers (not entity-adjusted) were not made from crypto exchanges and offered several possible explanations for that: over-the-counter trades, unregistered wallets of exchanges moving Bitcoin because of regulation or security, and number three is whales shifting their holdings due to regulations.

On Monday and over the weekend, U.Today reported that anonymous whales moved astonishing amounts of BTC: 1.3 million coins. That is the equivalent of $60,480,000,000.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image "Bitcoin Influencer" Peter Schiff Opines on Why Bitcoin Is Losing Market Dominance
09/03/2021 - 09:17
"Bitcoin Influencer" Peter Schiff Opines on Why Bitcoin Is Losing Market Dominance
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SolidProof Boosts Trust Levels in DeFi after Becoming a GmbH Holding Company
09/03/2021 - 09:01
SolidProof Boosts Trust Levels in DeFi after Becoming a GmbH Holding Company
Heewon JangHeewon Jang
related image Atari Token up 72% After Announcing Fantom Usage
09/03/2021 - 08:51
Atari Token up 72% After Announcing Fantom Usage
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan