Miners Expect Bitcoin to Hold Above $48,000, CryptoQuant Report Says, Here’s Why

News
Mon, 08/30/2021 - 11:23
article image
Yuri Molchan
According to recent analytics data, Bitcoin is seeing a large accumulation demand, and miners continue to accumulate mining inventory to mint BTC
Miners Expect Bitcoin to Hold Above $48,000, CryptoQuant Report Says, Here’s Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Recent reports by crypto data vendors CryptoQuant and Glassnode show that while Bitcoin's hash rate is recovering to a good degree, Bitcoin miners continue to accumulate BTC mining gear.

A verified CryptoQuant analyst reckons that they expect Bitcoin to surpass the $48,000 level and hold there. Therefore, they have been buying equipment since June, despite the crypto mining ban in China and several other countries.

In the meantime, the Bitcoin hash rate has been recovering.

Miners expect Bitcoin to surge above $48,000

According to CryptoQuant, Chinese crypto miners have resumed work having moved outside of China to countries like Canada and Kazakhstan. They have been pushing the Bitcoin hash rate upward after May's massive decline when the Chinese government began witch-hunting miners and cutting off spare energy in the country's power hubs.

Stormgain
Stormgain

As per data provided by BitInfocharts, recently, the hash rate of the major cryptocurrency has recovered to the 132.3511E level (as of Aug. 29) as miners are back to verifying transactions.

Related
Cream Finance Loses $18 Million in Crypto In Second Hackers’ Attack This Year

The CryptoQuant analyst explains that miners are considered to be "smart money speculators" since their ability to predict the Bitcoin price impacts their profits greatly. They have been buying mining equipment since June. The analyst believes that they were eager to resume work as they expected Bitcoin to rally later on.

Aside from that, the Glassnode chart has indicated that Bitcoin is currently in a large accumulation demand trend.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Superstar Gymnast Simone Biles to Release NFT Collection
08/30/2021 - 16:03
Superstar Gymnast Simone Biles to Release NFT Collection
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum L2 Solutions Might Be Added by Coinbase Soon
08/30/2021 - 15:55
Ethereum L2 Solutions Might Be Added by Coinbase Soon
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ekta Blockchain Raises $5 Million in Funding Round and Heading to First Public Listing
08/30/2021 - 15:00
Ekta Blockchain Raises $5 Million in Funding Round and Heading to First Public Listing
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan