Over 1.3 Million Bitcoins Transferred by Anonymous Whales in Large Lumps

News
Mon, 08/30/2021 - 09:41
article image
Yuri Molchan
More than 2 million Bitcoins have been wired between anonymous wallets, from 2-4 extremely large transactions per hour were sent, while whales keep accumulating BTC
Over 1.3 Million Bitcoins Transferred by Anonymous Whales in Large Lumps
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Over the past 24 hours, a large number of crypto transactions carrying an average of 21,000 Bitcoins was spotted on the blockchain. Over 60 billion USD worth of Bitcoin was transferred in total.

Whales shift over 1.3 million in Bitcoin

Each of these 60 transfers totals approximately $1 billion, or slightly less. An overall amount of more than two million Bitcoins has been moved between anonymous wallets.

The overall approximate amount of the transferred crypto funds equals a jaw-dropping $60,480,000,000 in fiat.

Each billion USD in Bitcoin cost about $13 to transfer. On Saturday, over $2 billion were moved in the same way within several hours, and these transfers continued through the entire weekend.

Stormgain
Stormgain
9380_0
Image via blockchain.com

Related
Cream Finance Loses $18 Million in Crypto In Second Hackers’ Attack This Year

Whales have been stocking up on the leading crypto

According to a recent article from The Independent, over the past three months, crypto whales have been actively buying Bitcoin, apparently, believing that another major BTC rally may occur in the short term.

The major news outlet has written that wallets holding $50 million worth of BTC or more have been increasing their BTC positions throughout the summer.

The last time such a massive accumulation took place was prior to Bitcoin hitting the all-time high of around $64,000 in April of this year.

Alexandra Clark, a trader from U.K.-based GlobalBlock, believes that Bitcoin is showing strong buy signals for simple and exponential MAs. Therefore, MicroStrategy keeps acquiring BTC; it added another 3,097 Bitcoins to its portfolio last week, as reported by U.Today.

Market analyst from DailyFX Daniela Hathorn, also reckons that Bitcoin may gain momentum and rise as high as $55,000 soon.

#Bitcoin News #cryptocurrency whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Superstar Gymnast Simone Biles to Release NFT Collection
08/30/2021 - 16:03
Superstar Gymnast Simone Biles to Release NFT Collection
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum L2 Solutions Might Be Added by Coinbase Soon
08/30/2021 - 15:55
Ethereum L2 Solutions Might Be Added by Coinbase Soon
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ekta Blockchain Raises $5 Million in Funding Round and Heading to First Public Listing
08/30/2021 - 15:00
Ekta Blockchain Raises $5 Million in Funding Round and Heading to First Public Listing
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan