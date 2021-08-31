126 Million XRP Transferred by Ripple to ODL Corridors and by Top Exchanges

Three crypto transactions have been spotted, carrying large amounts of XRP, with Ripple among the senders
126 Million XRP Transferred by Ripple to ODL Corridors and by Top Exchanges
More than 126 million XRP tokens have been transacted by Ripple distributed ledger tech provider, along with a major crypto exchange in the past six hours, according to recent blockchain data.

The details have been shared by popular crypto tracking service Whale Alert on Twitter.

$142 million in XRP moved to ODL corridors and Binance

Over the past six hours, a stunning amount of XRP has been transferred by the Ripple fintech behemoth and major crypto exchange Bybit.

According to Whale Alert, Ripple has sent 30 million to two of its ODL corridors. A total of 20 million were shifted to the Bitso exchange – the largest crypto trading platform in Latin America that, earlier this year, became a crypto unicorn, attracting more than one billion U.S. dollars in one investment round.

Back in 2019, Ripple Labs also made an undisclosed investment in Bitso and turned the exchange into its ODL platform.

Another 10 million XRP were sent by the company spearheaded by Brad Garlinghouse to the Philippine-based Coins.ph exchange, which also has an On-Demand Liquidity corridor, that converts XRP into the local peso.

Ripple Announces New ODL Corridor in Japan

As reported by U.Today earlier, Ripple’s partner in Japan, financial giant SBI and its subsidiary SBI Remit, had set up a new ODL corridor from Japan to the Philippines.

The Bybit exchange shifted 96,273,423 XRP to the Binance trading heavyweight: $108,735,714 USD.

The overall amount of XRP transferred totals 126.2 million coins, which is the equivalent of $142,301,528 in fiat.

