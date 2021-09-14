Bitcoin Scammers Trick 165,000 People Into Watching Fake Apple Event

More than 160,000 viewers mistakenly tuned into the wrong Apple event
Some scammers decided to cash in on the immense anticipation surrounding Apple’s big day.

Prior to the company’s much-awaited “California Streaming” event, fraudsters launched a fake YouTube stream that appeared at the very top of the search results (even above the official Apple channel).
Apple
Image by youtube.com

Roughly 165 000 users started watching an unrelated video featuring CEO Tim Cook next to a bogus announcement about Apple buying 100,000 BTC and organizing a giveaway for everyone who sends a certain amount of crypto to the scammers.

Apple 2
Image by youtube.com

The channel that was broadcasting the fraudulent video has now been taken down.

YouTube often appears in hot water because of the proliferation of crypto frauds on the platform.

As reported by U.Today, the video hosting giant was sued by blockchain company Ripple for not doing enough to remove XRP scams last April. The lawsuit was then settled in March.

