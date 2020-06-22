Bitcoin Remains in Negative Trend as It Struggles to Take Out $10,000: Bloomberg

News
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 18:55
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are stuck in a negative trend, Bloomberg's indicator shows
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, the Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies are currently in a negative trend.

The index is struggling to break above the 400 level after numerous days of sideways trading.

image by bloomberg.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum comprise 60 percent of the index’s weighting, with XRP coming in third place (20.59 percent).  

Related
Bitcoin Price Reaching $1 Mln Is 'Nonsense', According to John McAfee

An arduous resistance level 

Miller Tabak & Co's lead strategist Matt Maley states that the Bitcoin price could make ‘a moon shot’ if it manages to break above the $10,000 level: 

I must admit, I’m surprised that Bitcoin hasn’t done much recently given some of the speculation that more central banks are looking at cryptocurrencies in general.

The leading cryptocurrency surged to a local high of $10,429 on June 1, but a painful rejection came the following day.

Since then, Bitcoin has so far failed to win back its five-digit price tag.  

Related
This Happened Right on Cusp of 'Black Thursday.' Will Bitcoin Price Crash Again?

June 26 might be the day 

In today’s chart alert, Kitco’s market analyst Jim Wyckoff noted that this indecisiveness still ‘favored the bulls.’ 

On June 22, the crypto king surged to an intraday high of $9,631 on the news about PaPal and Venmo planning to offer cryptocurrency to their customers.

While it wasn’t enough of a catalyst for breaching $10,000, the expiration of more than $1 billion worth of Bitcoin options on June 26 is bound to bring more volatility to the market.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 hour ago

Breaking: PayPal and Venmo to Allow Buying and Selling Cryptocurrency
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 hours ago

Max Keiser Says Compound’s Rally Was Only Meant to Take Your Bitcoin as Token Plunges 40 Percent
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 hours ago

Still Waiting for Bitcoin Price to Go to $100,000? This Executive Says Traditional Cryptocurrencies Won't Be Part of Next Crypto Craze
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies