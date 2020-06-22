114,000 BTC Options to Expire This Week: Recent Skew Data

Tweet-based article

Data provider Skew has spread the word that this Friday, almost 115,000 BTC are to expire with around $1 bln of notional value

A major supplier of analytical data, Skew agency, has again reminded the community of Bitcoin investors that this week, on June 26, a gargantuan number of Bitcoin options will close.

The overall amount of options on BTC futures to expire later this week is 114,000. Their notional value equals $1 bln.

The surge of open interest on BTC options as of late signifies the increasing attraction of institutional investors in BTC.

Recently, one of the major exchanges dealing with BTC options – Deribit – also saw an OI on BTC options spike to 100,000 BTC.

The Skew data regarding Friday speaks cumulatively of several exchanges where these crypto derivatives are successfully traded.

The situation with BTC futures on Kraken does not look as good, however. Recent data reveals that the daily trading volume on this platform has dropped to a 3-month low.

It now constitutes $12,926,117, compared to $13,041,947 on June 14.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!