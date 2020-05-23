Tweet-based article

Bitcoin OGs Not More Important for Industry Than Recent Enthusiasts: Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem

Sat, 05/23/2020 - 10:25
Yuri Molchan
A former member of the Bitcoin Association Charlie Shrem says that people who have come to crypto in the last 3 years are as important to the crypto industry as the OGs
Charlie Shrem, a major Bitcoin advocate, investor, trader and a former founding member of the Bitcoin Association, has tweeted thanks to all those who have joined the crypto sphere over the last few years.

‘So the last shall be first’

Four years ago, Shrem was released from prison for running a money-transfer business that had no license and was related to the Dark web-based Silk Road after doing a two-year sentence.

While remaining one of the Bitcoin pioneers, he has taken to Twitter to thank those who have joined the Bitcoin industry and crypto in general over the last three years and helped to enhance crypto networks and broaden the adoption.

How the crypto sphere has changed since 2017

2017 was the 'golden' year of the ICO boom when numerous new crypto platforms emerged on Ethereum or migrated to mainnets from it, with EOS and Tron among them.

This was the year when Bitcoin hit the all-time high of $20,000, Ethereum surged to the $1,300 area and XRP leaped to the ATH of $3 (in Jan 2018).

Over the last three years, the crypto industry has been actively developing by those who joined in after the OGs (‘original gangster’) paved the way for them.

Charlie Shrem thanks all those who have started working with crypto since 2017 and says that if it hadn’t been for them, he and the rest of the OGs would still have to be doing boring regular day jobs.

