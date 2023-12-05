Advertisement
Bitcoin Miner Phoenix Group Goes Public, Shares Soar 50%

Godfrey Benjamin
Crypto mining firm Phoenix Group goes public in Abu Dhabi
Tue, 12/05/2023 - 13:50
In a historic move for the Middle East’s blockchain industry, crypto mining firm Phoenix Group has successfully gone public, debuting on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The company's stock price opened at 2.25 dirhams ($0.6) earlier today, surging an impressive 50% from its Initial Public Offering (IPO) price of 1.50 dirhams ($0.41). 

Phoenix Group makes history

Phoenix Group's public listing comes on the heels of a highly successful IPO that closed on Nov. 18, with an oversubscription of 33 times. The company sold 907,323,529 shares for approximately 1.3 billion dirhams ($371 million). Notably, the retail investor segment oversubscribed 180 times, highlighting the strong retail interest, while professional investors oversubscribed the offering 22 times.

Phoenix Group's stock price surge on the ADX exchange further cements its positive market reception and investor confidence in the company's prospects. The 50% increase is a testament to the market's belief in Phoenix Group's ability to navigate the complexities of the crypto industry and capitalize on the growing demand for digital assets.

Notably, Phoenix Group's strategic collaborations and investments have contributed to its success and market appeal. In August, the company signed an agreement to build a $300 million crypto-mining farm in Oman.

Additionally, in October, the International Holding Company, an Abu Dhabi conglomerate, acquired a 10% stake in Phoenix Group through its subsidiary International Tech Group, further strengthening Phoenix's financial position and market influence.

Global developments in Bitcoin mining

The announcement of Phoenix Group’s public listing coincides with notable developments in the global Bitcoin mining industry. A recent report revealed that Bitcoin mining difficulty adjustment has reached a record high of 67.96 T (terahashes).

Simultaneously, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has made a major seed round investment in OCEAN, a unique project to change the worldwide landscape of Bitcoin mining.

#Bitcoin
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

