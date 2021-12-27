Black Phoenix Going to List Its BPX Token on Coinsbit and Shares Details of Its Cooperation with UAE in the Field of Metaverse

Black Phoenix, a novel decentralized ecosystem powered by its native token, shares the details of its listing campaign and crucial partnerships

Black Phoenix, a multi-product blockchain ecosystem based on Tron Platform's (TRX) smart contracts accomplishes significant progress in partnerships and token listing. Its team has shared the details of its eccentric metaverse project in the UAE.

Black Phoenix (BPX) to let people hang out with lost friends and family members

According to the official announcement shared by the Black Phoenix team, its engineers and business developers are seeking a collaboration with UAE representatives to develop a unique metaverse-centric project.

This project will create the avatars of dead people so that its clients will be able to see, hear and even walk with the love ones they miss.

Black Phoenix (BPX) experts are sure that such an environment will be able to help people to overcome the heartbreak of losing their nearest and dearest:

Black Phoenix believes that Metaverse can bring them to life with the exact details so you can see and hang out with them again to take away your nostalgia for them in this new system.

Also, similar instruments will be implemented to allow people interact with their friends and family members over long distances.

The new metaverse will open up to all of its partners unmatched opportunities in terms of immersive advertising. As the UAE is aiming to be the world's hub for business and innovation, the Black Phoenix team is extensively seeking out partnerships here.

BPX listing campaign gains steam; token debuts on Coinsbit

Hand in hand with its partnership campaign, Black Phoenix is collaborating with top-tier centralized exchanges to have its BPX token listed in pairs with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT).

So, tomorrow, on Dec. 27, 2021, its core utility and governance asset will be listed by veteran crypto exchange Coinsbit.

According to the joint official announcement by the two teams, the listing will take place at 6:00 pm. Trading and withdrawals will also be opened.

As covered by U.Today previously, Black Phoenix already added its BPX token on major centralized exchanges Bitrue (BTR) and XT.com.

As BPX token is a TRC-20 asset, it is also supported by a number of major exchanges in Tron's ecosystem: VinDAX, AzBit, SunSwap and Whitex.