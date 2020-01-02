BTC
Bitcoin Is a Pyramid Scheme. Prominent Economist Explains Why

  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Tendayi Kapfidze is certain that Bitcoin is simply a pyramid scheme that struggles to find a use case after making its early adopters rich

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Tendayi Kapfidze, the chief economist at America's largest online lending marketplace LendingTree, is convinced that Bitcoin is nothing more than a pyramid scheme. 

During a recent panel discussion, he told Yahoo! Finance that you could only become rich based on the number of people that join the market after you. 

"You only make money based on people who enter after you."

Is Bitcoin a pyramid scheme?

A pyramid scheme is a business model that allows a certain company to stay afloat by recruiting more members who are fed with false promises of sky-high returns. However, only early participants are able to make money with such frauds. 

As reported by U.Today, Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff called Bitcoin "a Ponzi" that was running out buyers. The prominent gold bug claimed that the price growth of Bitcoin was only attributed to whales manipulating the market.

Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who tends to be super-bullish on Bitcoin, also agreed that the cryptocurrency industry could be slowly bleeding to death with early adopters and exchanges being the only ones who managed to rake in huge profits.

No real use case 

Kapfidze also takes an issue with Bitcoin’s lack of utility. He stated that the top cryptocurrency strives to solve the problem that doesn't even exist.

“It has no real utility in the world. They’ve been trying to create a utility for it for ten years now. It’s a solution in search of a problem and it still hasn’t found a problem to solve.”

Bitcoin still has an identity problem. After failing as a medium of exchange, it is now considered to be a store of value

With that being said, a Deutsche Bank analyst predicted that the 2020s could be the decade of crypto.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

anders.sørensen on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 08:19

anders.sørensen Thu, 01/02/2020 - 08:19 Saying Bitcoin got no usecase is retarded.
It will always have the usecase of the peoples money.
Money the greedy elite cant get their long fingers into.
No usecase at over 100 billion market cap is retarded.
Why do you even make an article based on clear propaganda lies. <<<<<<< HEAD ======= >>>>>>> c434eed8747bd71670b89d35c3368a1221aa4f13 Saying Bitcoin got no usecase is retarded.
It will always have the usecase of the peoples money.
Money the greedy elite cant get their long fingers into.
No usecase at over 100 billion market cap is retarded.
Why do you even make an article based on clear propaganda lies.
Bitcoin to Exceed Internet in Terms of Transaction Volume in 2020: Willy Woo

  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin could have a blowout year with the total USD value of all on-chain transaction surpassing the internet, according to crypto expert Willy Woo

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo has taken to Twitter to predict that the number of Bitcoin could exceed internet commerce when it comes to transaction volume in 2019.   

According to research conducted by leading statistics portal Statista, the total value of digital payments, which include such segments as digital commerce and mobile POS payments, $4.1 trln

Bitcoin Payments
image by @CL207

It's worth noting that the data posted by Statista is likely to be underestimated since China alone is responsible for nearly $40 trln worth of digital payments. 

A big year for Bitcoin 

Bitcoin's price underwhelming price moves in late 2019 didn't manage to overshadow the coin's impressive fundamental growth in 2019. The hash rate of the BTC network spiked by more than 100 percent in 2019 and printed a new all-time high on Jan. 1, 2020.     

The on-chain volume of Bitcoin reached a whopping $3.8 trln. As reported by U.Today, somebody transferred more than $1 bln (the largest transfer in USD value to date) back in September 2019.     

The new internet 

There have been countless comparisons between Bitcoin and the early days of the internet. In 2018, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff drew parallels between BTC to the infamous dot-com bubble.   

CNBC's host Joe Kernen said that people fail to understand the top crypto just like they failed to understand Amazon when the retail behemoth was in its nascent stage. 

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believes that Bitcoin could essentially become the currency of the internet.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

