Bitcoin Investors Massively Withdrawing Funds From Exchanges, What's Happening?

Trend on cryptocurrency market slowly changing, but it does not mean that bounce will happen immediately

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency exchange netflow has changed drastically in the last four weeks as investors suddenly started to withdraw most of their holdings back to their crypto wallets. Such a tendency is usual for the crypto market when a rebound is incoming.

As Santiment's data suggests, Bitcoin saw a massive surge of coins moving off of exchanges yesterday, which was also the largest daily amount of coins withdrawn in the last four months. Investors moved away more than 40,000 BTC.

The aforementioned transaction and the movement of funds in the last few weeks resulted in the supply of coins on exchanges dropping by almost 9%. A negative netflow is usually considered a positive sign for the market as it pushes the chance of an upcoming sell-off on the market down.

However, the low percentage of the existing supply on exchanges is not a necessary condition for a recovery, as it does not attract fresh funds to the market in any way. Unfortunately, the inflow to the cryptocurrency market remains on an extremely low level, especially if we are talking about institutions.

According to the most recent CoinShares report, institutional investors have not made any inflows to the market. The only existing movement of funds accounted for shorting ETPs that give investors reverse exposure to Bitcoin.

The lack of new inflows and the movement on the network in general are also projected on the chart of the digital gold. In the last few weeks, Bitcoin has been showing extremely low volatility on the market, with the price moving in the 2% price range. At press time, the first cryptocurrency is trading at $19,152.