“Black Swan” Author Regrets Not Shorting Bitcoin

Thu, 10/20/2022 - 06:23
article image
Alex Dovbnya
“Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb claims that it doesn't feel right not being short on Bitcoin
“Black Swan” Author Regrets Not Shorting Bitcoin
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb says that it doesn’t feel right not being short on Bitcoin right now as the largest cryptocurrency continues to struggle.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $19,136 after declining 72.27% from its 2021 peak.    

Last month, Taleb called Bitcoin “a tumor” that metastasized because of low-interest rates.

In 2020, Taleb said that Lebanese people could use cryptocurrencies in order not to deal with the shortcomings of the country’s legacy financial system.   

However, the famous statistician concluded that Bitcoin ended up being a failure back in February 2021. Taleb said that he had sold his crypto after realizing that it hadn’t lived up to its potential.

The crypto proponent-turned-hater went on to call Bitcoin “an open Ponzi,” sparring with the members of its community.

Why didn’t Taleb short Bitcoin?    

Back in December 2017, Taleb said that there was no way to properly short the Bitcoin bubble.

In October 2021, after souring on the largest cryptocurrency, the “Black Swan” author said that he wasn’t actually bearish on Bitcoin.

Taleb described Bitcoin as a tulip bubble disguised as a currency, which is why it was “irrational” to short it.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image DOGE and SHIB to Go Parabolic in Next Bull Run, David Gokhshtein Thinks
10/20/2022 - 09:09
DOGE and SHIB to Go Parabolic in Next Bull Run, David Gokhshtein Thinks
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP, SHIB, Ethereum, LUNC…David Gokhshtein Speaks About Top Cryptos in This Exclusive Interview
10/20/2022 - 08:19
XRP, SHIB, Ethereum, LUNC…David Gokhshtein Speaks About Top Cryptos in This Exclusive Interview
Rimma TrukhinaRimma Trukhina
related image Bitcoin Investors Massively Withdrawing Funds From Exchanges, What's Happening?
10/20/2022 - 08:16
Bitcoin Investors Massively Withdrawing Funds From Exchanges, What's Happening?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan