Bitcoin Inching Closer to $50,000 as Price Recovery Gains Steam

Bitcoin is eyeing the incredibly important $50,000 level now that Bitcoin has spiked 20% in several days

The Bitcoin price soared 18.34% over the last 24 hours to hit $44,918, the highest level since Feb. 10, at 1:05 p.m. UTC, on the Bitstamp exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

Its market capitalization currently stands at $845 billion, which makes up 43.3% of the total value of the cryptocurrency market.



Roughly $161.3 million worth of Bitcoin has been liquidated over the past day. Short positions account for the majority of the wipeout (66.79%).



The vast majority of altcoins also recorded significant gains, with Terra (LUNA) and Avalanche (AVAX) soaring roughly 20%.





Rolling 120d correlation between S&P 500 and #Bitcoin nearing its all-time high pic.twitter.com/91wLKSknHz — Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) March 1, 2022