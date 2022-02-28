Bitcoin Attempts Recovery from Dip, Here Is a Positive Sign to Watch per Santiment

News
Mon, 02/28/2022 - 14:12
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin tries to salvage declines, and here is a promising sign to watch per Santiment
Bitcoin Attempts Recovery from Dip, Here Is a Positive Sign to Watch per Santiment
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On-chain analytics platform Santiment reports that Bitcoin has remained closely pegged to equities as traders await a breakout sign. Santiment notes that skewing toward Gold and decoupling from stocks might be a positive sign for a Bitcoin recovery.

The Bitcoin price is attempting a foothold near the $38K mark on Monday, hinting at higher inflation ahead.

TradingView
BTC/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

Charlie Bilello, founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, tweeted that the Fed's balance sheet has hit another record high at $8.93 trillion, more than doubling over the past two years as the Fed continues bonds buying. U.S. inflation also hit a 40-year high in the present month.

At press time, Bitcoin was changing hands near $38,315, representing a near 1% gain on the day. Earlier, prices dropped to lows of $37,020 on Feb. 27, indicating negative cues to traditional markets.

Bitcoin accumulation switches to retail holders

On-chain analytics firm Glassnode reports most Bitcoin wallet cohorts are now in net accumulation, with smaller holders being the most aggressive.

Shortly after whales' actions, retail investors seem to be scooping up Bitcoin tokens at a discount amid the present market volatility concerning short-term price action for cryptocurrencies.

On-chain analytics, firm Santiment earlier reported massive Bitcoin accumulation for whales when Bitcoin marked lows at $34,322, noting the largest amount of transactions larger than $100,000 and $1 million since Jan. 24.

As Bitcoin prices bottomed out at $34.7k, whales have made some MASSIVE transactions. This has been the largest amount of both $100k+ and $1m+ $BTC transactions since Jan. 24th, when prices jumped +15% the week following.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) Soar, Outperforming Bitcoin
02/28/2022 - 18:33
Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) Soar, Outperforming Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum Supply Last Active 7 Years Ago Hits New Major High: Glassnode
02/28/2022 - 16:48
Ethereum Supply Last Active 7 Years Ago Hits New Major High: Glassnode
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for February 28
02/28/2022 - 16:20
ETH, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for February 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk