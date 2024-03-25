Top Bitcoin Dev Mulls Comeback

Wladimir van der Laan is considering returning to Bitcoin development in response to the COPA court win against CSW, according to his recent blog post.

He was seemingly astonished by the judge's declaration that Craig Wright (CSW) is not the author of the Bitcoin White Paper, did not operate under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, did not create the Bitcoin System, and is not the author of the initial versions of the Bitcoin software.

Van der Laan pointed to the fact that after years of gaslighting and harassment, the legal system's decision was unexpected but welcomed.

He labeled Wright as a fraud and a terrible person who used his fraud to harm others intentionally.

Van der Laan hinted at potentially becoming more active in Bitcoin development now that this legal battle is over. However, he made no promises due to the difficulties he faced in recent years.

"Now that this is over, I might become more active in bitcoin development again. No promises though. The last few years have been difficult for me, for this reason and others. But it absolutely helps to have this out of the way," he wrote.

He stressed the significance of the court ruling not only for Bitcoin but also for open-source development. The developer added that copyright trolls will ultimately lose even with their financial backing and forgery attempts.

The Dutch software developer is best known for his significant contributions to Bitcoin Core, the software that powers the Bitcoin network. He has been a key figure in the Bitcoin development community.

As reported by U.Today, a UK court ha ruled that Australian computer scientist Craig Wright is not the pseudonymous creator "Satoshi Nakamoto" behind Bitcoin, dismissing his claims after a trial initiated by the Crypto Open Patent Alliance.