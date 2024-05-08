Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin 'God Candle' Coming, Max Keiser Says, Revealing Major Reason

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Early Bitcoin investor Keiser says he expects BTC to reach $220,000 after 'God candle' occurs
    Wed, 8/05/2024 - 12:48
    Bitcoin 'God Candle' Coming, Max Keiser Says, Revealing Major Reason
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Vocal Bitcoin advocate and former financial journalist Max Keiser has taken to his X account to share a mega bullish Bitcoin price prediction with his army of followers.

    Keiser has revisited his earlier prediction about BTC soaring to the whopping $220,000 price level, which he has been frequently sharing in the last several years. This time he has come up with an important new reason for such an expectation.

    "God candle is coming; $220,000 in play"

    Bitcoin maximalist Keiser believes that $220,000 for Bitcoin is “still in play.” He posted a tweet to spread the word about this among his X followers. The important reason why this all-time high for the world’s flagship cryptocurrency seems quite possible now is that, according to Keiser, Bitcoin “demand shock meets supply shock.”

    Max Keiser commented on a tweet by X user @Vivek4real_, who stated that the Bitcoin supply held on cryptocurrency exchanges is drastically dropping now, hitting all-time lows. “Supply shortage incoming,” @Vivek4real_ tweeted.

    Keiser stated that he expects $220,000 to be reached as a result of the “God candle” on a Bitcoin chart.

    Related
    New Bitcoin All-Time High Soon: '$1 Million BTC' Advocate Samson Mow

    Samson Mow expects new Bitcoin ATH soon

    Earlier this week, another proactive Bitcoin supporter, Jan3 CEO Samson Mow, tweeted that he expected the globe’s biggest cryptocurrency to surge to a new historic price peak soon.

    In his multiple bullish tweets published earlier in the year, Mow stated that he expected to see a “Bitcoin Omega candle” to emerge on the charts and then take BTC toward a staggering goal of $1 million.

    Before the Bitcoin halving finally occurred in the second half of April, Mow named reasons for Bitcoin’s potential $1 million increase – “a supply shock meeting a demand shock.” What he meant by this was that spot Bitcoin ETFs, which began to trade in January and also began to aggressively buy roughly 10,000 BTC per day, created a demand shock for Bitcoin.

    As for the supply shock, Samson said that it would be the halving that would take care of that. Indeed, now that this fundamental event is behind us, the daily production of Bitcoin by miners has fallen from 900 to 450 BTC as block rewards dropped from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC. The ETFs, including BlackRock, Ark Invest and VanEck, continue to suck Bitcoin up from the market.

    #Max Keiser #Bitcoin News #Samson Mow #Bitcoin halving
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image SHIB Exec Shares Crucial Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Message to Community
    2024/05/08 12:43
    SHIB Exec Shares Crucial Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Message to Community
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Shiba Inu Lead Stirs Speculation With Unexpected Location Update
    2024/05/08 12:43
    Shiba Inu Lead Stirs Speculation With Unexpected Location Update
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Here's Why BONE Was Made in First Place – Team Member Reveals Ryoshi's Initial Plan
    2024/05/08 12:43
    Here's Why BONE Was Made in First Place – Team Member Reveals Ryoshi's Initial Plan
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Explore the MENA and Turkish Game Markets with WN Conference Istanbul'24
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Engines of Fury, Bringing Enhanced Web3 Gaming Experiences to Mainstream Players
    Leading Asian Crypto Info Provider CoinNess Launches English Live Feed with Free API Offer
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin 'God Candle' Coming, Max Keiser Says, Revealing Major Reason
    SHIB Exec Shares Crucial Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Message to Community
    Shiba Inu Lead Stirs Speculation With Unexpected Location Update
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD