XRP 'Cursed' by Max Keiser – It 'Goes to Zero Against Bitcoin'

Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser has taken to the X/Twitter network to target his critique at XRP once again, claiming that the coin will collapse in the future against Bitcoin.

Max Keiser slams XRP, predicting price crash

Keiser has once again taken to criticizing the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency XRP, calling it “centralized garbage.” Keiser added that XRP “goes to zero against Bitcoin.”

That was his answer to a question from a crypto community member, who asked that if “governments are buying Bitcoin with fiat, who is to say they don’t with XRP?”

It’s widely understood that XRP is centralized garbage that goes to zero against #Bitcoin https://t.co/kAPDFBDLjW — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) February 12, 2024

Keiser has been a Bitcoin evangelist since the early 2010s, he promoted it everywhere when he worked as a financial journalist and he continues to promote it on Twitter.

Max Keiser criticizes altcoins frequently, believing Bitcoin to be the only decentralized digital currency out there on the cryptocurrency market. His other victim is Solana (SOL), which was struck by a major outage recently, and Keiser did not miss a change to slam SOL and the team behind it.

Over the past few years, Keiser has been living in El Salvador and working as a Bitcoin advisor to its president, Nayib Bukele, who proclaimed Bitcoin the country’s national currency in 2021, banning the use of any altcoins within the country. Recently, Bukele has been reelected for a second presidential term.

Keiser slams former Bitcoiner Nassim Taleb

In a recent tweet, Max Keiser criticized a former Bitcoin supporter, author of the influential book “The Black Swan,” Nassim Taleb. In 2021, Taleb tweeted that he was selling his Bitcoin holdings as he was disappointed in BTC, believing it to have failed both as a currency and as a hedge against bank failures.

Keiser posted a tweet, slamming the self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator Craig Wright (the founder of Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV)). He noted, “Craig’s lies were so easy to see through, nobody was fooled by them, except a few extremely narcissistic fools.” The GIF posted by Keiser shows the face of Nassim Taleb hitting himself on the head with a hammer.

Craig’s lies were so easy to see through, nobody was fooled by them, except a few extremely narcissistic fools. pic.twitter.com/rWHWUegOzk — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) February 13, 2024

In 2021, Taleb and another Bitcoin hater, Nouriel Roubini (known as “Dr. Doom” on financial markets), took part in a conference organized by Wright’s colleague, millionaire and founder of CoinGeek, Calvin Ayre.