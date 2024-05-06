Satoshi and Bitcoin Put End to Monetary Dark Ages, Samson Mow Suggests

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, the chief executive on the Jan3 company focused on helping nation-states to adopt the leading cryptocurrency, has taken to his account on X to send an important message on BTC and its mysterious creator to the community.

Mow has recalled the so-called “Bitcoin day,” January 3, 2009. The day was only dubbed that many years later. Mow tweeted that on that day a pivotal shift for the global monetary system took place.

"Monetary dark ages ended"

Mow tweeted that on Jan. 3 15 years ago, a new epoch in monetary history began as “the monetary dark ages ended.” Jan. 3 is believed to be Bitcoin Day since that day was a timestamp for the Bitcoin genesis date, according to a headline that came out in the Times. That article also contained comments on the instability imposed on the economy by fractional reserve banking. Curiously, Mow’s company name is similar to that of Bitcoin day – Jan3.

Overall, 2008 and 2009 were the years of the mortgage bonds crisis, which is believed to have pushed Satoshi Nakamoto to create Bitcoin. To support the economy back then, the Federal Reserve started printing additional U.S. dollars, injecting them into the economy in an act of quantitative easing.

Satoshi launched Bitcoin in 2009, and the following year, he suddenly left Bitcoin in the hands of developers and disappeared from public view to start on new projects.

Mow: Diamond BTC holders appear now

In another recent tweet, Mow shared his take on how “diamond-handed Bitcoin holders” emerge on the market. They are not usually just born, Mow believes - “they are forged from extreme pressure” similarly to real diamonds.

Once a massive new Bitcoin drawdown takes place, Mow stated, and the market first dives into it and then recovers, more of those “diamond Bitcoin hands” are created since they buy the dip. Those who are opposed to “diamond hands” are called “paper hands” on the cryptocurrency market since they part with their holdings easily once the price begins to show a serious correction.

At the time of this writing, the leading cryptocurrency is changing hands at $64,445. Over the weekend, Bitcoin managed to print an impressive recovery, regaining 9.16%.