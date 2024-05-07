Advertisement
AD

    New Bitcoin All-Time High Soon: '$1 Million BTC' Advocate Samson Mow

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin OG Samson Mow expects BTC to reach new historic price peak soon
    Tue, 7/05/2024 - 11:01
    New Bitcoin All-Time High Soon: '$1 Million BTC' Advocate Samson Mow
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Samson Mow, former CSO at Adam Back’s company, Blockstream, and now chief executive at Bitcoin-focused Jan3, has made a bullish statement on BTC as he expects the price to surge toward a new historic peak.

    New Bitcoin ATH soon: Samson Mow

    In his recent tweet, Mow posted an animated GIF from “The Matrix” movie. The renowned creation of the Wachowskis is a metaphor that Mow often takes to when talking to his X followers about Bitcoin and the new highs he expects BTC to achieve.

    Mow’s tweet shows that he expects the world’s leading cryptocurrency to reach a new all-time high “soon.” The previous ATH was reached in March when Bitcoin soared to $73,750.

    Over the weekend, the Bitcoin price experienced a massive increase, rising by more than 10%. BTC reached $65,180 on Monday, propelled by the Grayscale spot ETF seeing the first inflow of $63 million on Friday

    It was the first positive flow of this spot Bitcoin ETF since the approval issued by the SEC in the middle of January. Prior to that very first inflow, GBTC had been regularly seeing investors withdrawing funds from it - approximately $26 billion - mostly due to Grayscale’s fees being much higher than those of the other spot Bitcoin ETFs.

    Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin first dropped 3% and has recovered 1.70% by now, changing hands at the $62,285 level.

    On Monday, Mow made another bullish Bitcoin statement. The Jan3 boss tweeted that money that is under the control of others “will inevitably cease to be money...Money can only exist without degradation so long as it is bearer. #Bitcoin.” Eventually, Mow believes, Bitcoin will inevitably reach an astounding price level of $1 million. And it will happen after Bitcoin “Omega candles” begin to appear on the charts.

    Related
    Elon Musk Makes Stunning AI Prediction, Hold Tight

    "Monetary Dark Ages ended" with Bitcoin launch

    On Sunday, Samson Mow tweeted that “the monetary dark ages ended on January 3, 2009,” clearly referring to Bitcoin’s enigmatic creator Satoshi Nakamoto and the launch of BTC on that date.

    Jan. 3 is frequently referred to as Bitcoin Day. Back in 2009, a timestamp for the genesis of BTC was noted, as a headline of an article in the Times stated. That article also published comments on the economic instability caused by fractional reserve banking.

    #Bitcoin News #Samson Mow
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Breakthrough Failed: What's Next?
    2024/05/07 10:57
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Breakthrough Failed: What's Next?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Cardano About to Get Fresh Innovation Boost, Here's How
    2024/05/07 10:57
    Cardano About to Get Fresh Innovation Boost, Here's How
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Shytoshi Kusama Shares Epic Mysterious Teaser
    2024/05/07 10:57
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Shytoshi Kusama Shares Epic Mysterious Teaser
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SuperAI Set To Be Asia’s Premier Artificial Intelligence Conference, Attracts Global AI Industry Leaders To Drive Singapore’s Status As Leading AI Hub
    SuperAI, Asia’s Premier Artificial Intelligence Conference, Debuts in Singapore
    SenseChain: Sense Contracts, Sense Currency
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New Bitcoin All-Time High Soon: '$1 Million BTC' Advocate Samson Mow
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Breakthrough Failed: What's Next?
    Cardano About to Get Fresh Innovation Boost, Here's How
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD