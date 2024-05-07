New Bitcoin All-Time High Soon: '$1 Million BTC' Advocate Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, former CSO at Adam Back’s company, Blockstream, and now chief executive at Bitcoin-focused Jan3, has made a bullish statement on BTC as he expects the price to surge toward a new historic peak.

New Bitcoin ATH soon: Samson Mow

In his recent tweet, Mow posted an animated GIF from “The Matrix” movie. The renowned creation of the Wachowskis is a metaphor that Mow often takes to when talking to his X followers about Bitcoin and the new highs he expects BTC to achieve.

Mow’s tweet shows that he expects the world’s leading cryptocurrency to reach a new all-time high “soon.” The previous ATH was reached in March when Bitcoin soared to $73,750.

Over the weekend, the Bitcoin price experienced a massive increase, rising by more than 10%. BTC reached $65,180 on Monday, propelled by the Grayscale spot ETF seeing the first inflow of $63 million on Friday.

It was the first positive flow of this spot Bitcoin ETF since the approval issued by the SEC in the middle of January. Prior to that very first inflow, GBTC had been regularly seeing investors withdrawing funds from it - approximately $26 billion - mostly due to Grayscale’s fees being much higher than those of the other spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin first dropped 3% and has recovered 1.70% by now, changing hands at the $62,285 level.

On Monday, Mow made another bullish Bitcoin statement. The Jan3 boss tweeted that money that is under the control of others “will inevitably cease to be money...Money can only exist without degradation so long as it is bearer. #Bitcoin.” Eventually, Mow believes, Bitcoin will inevitably reach an astounding price level of $1 million. And it will happen after Bitcoin “Omega candles” begin to appear on the charts.

"Monetary Dark Ages ended" with Bitcoin launch

On Sunday, Samson Mow tweeted that “the monetary dark ages ended on January 3, 2009,” clearly referring to Bitcoin’s enigmatic creator Satoshi Nakamoto and the launch of BTC on that date.

Jan. 3 is frequently referred to as Bitcoin Day. Back in 2009, a timestamp for the genesis of BTC was noted, as a headline of an article in the Times stated. That article also published comments on the economic instability caused by fractional reserve banking.