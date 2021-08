Bitcoin Gains Footing Above $45K as Wells Fargo Launches Fund for Wealthy Clients

The Bitcoin price is rising after Well Fargo registered a new investment vehicle tied to the largest cryptocurrency

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has pared recent losses, spiking to an intraday high of $45,950 on the Bitstamp exchange.



The crypto king has successfully held the pivotal $44,000 support level before staging the minor comeback.

Image by tradingview.com

The ongoing recovery coincided with U.S. banking giant Wells Fargo registering a passive Bitcoin fund for wealthy clients, according to its Aug. 19 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.It inked a partnership with NYDIG and FS Investments to launch the new cryptocurrency investment vehicle.As reported by U.Today , Wells Fargo initially revealed that it was going to introduce a cryptocurrency strategy for its affluent clients back in May.In late July, JPMorgan , the largest American bank, opened access to various cryptocurrency funds for its retail clients.