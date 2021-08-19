Bitcoin Gains Footing Above $45K as Wells Fargo Launches Fund for Wealthy Clients

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has pared recent losses, spiking to an intraday high of $45,950 on the Bitstamp exchange.
The crypto king has successfully held the pivotal $44,000 support level before staging the minor comeback.
It inked a partnership with NYDIG and FS Investments to launch the new cryptocurrency investment vehicle.
As reported by U.Today, Wells Fargo initially revealed that it was going to introduce a cryptocurrency strategy for its affluent clients back in May.
In late July, JPMorgan, the largest American bank, opened access to various cryptocurrency funds for its retail clients.