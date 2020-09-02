Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Collapses as BTC Crashes 6 Percent

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 14:25
Alex Dovbnya
The market was shaken by news of South Korea's largest crypto exchange being investigated by police
Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Collapses as BTC Crashes 6 Percent
Open interest (OI) in Bitcoin futures offered by the biggest exchanges has collapsed by over 5.25 percent in the aftermath of BTC's six percent crash, according to data provided by Bybt.

Binance, whose site went down during this turmoil, took the biggest hit in terms of OI, 14 percent.

Huobi and CME Group also recorded double-digit losses (11.78 percent and 11.46 percent, respectively).

Bitcoin's rally hits a snag

After starting this month on a high note, the cryptocurrency market showed its ugly side on Sept. 2.

Bitcoin collapsed all the way to $11,115 at 11:22 a.m. UTC before bouncing to its current level of $11,312 on the Bitstamp exchange.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

The bellwether cryptocurrency suffered the double-whammy of the Bithumb police raid and plunging gold. 

Bithumb, the number one crypto exchange in South Korea, is currently under investigation for allegedly defrauding investors with its native BXA token, according to a recent report published by The Seoul Shinmun.

This came just a little over a week after Coinbit, another prominent South Korean exchange, was seized by police after it turned out that 99 percent of its trading volume was fake.

An all-around carnage

Overall, $667 mln worth of crypto has been wiped out across major exchanges over the past 24 hours, with longs being responsible for 91 percent of the sum.

Ethereum holders had it even worse than Bitcoiners, watching the top altcoin tank over 12 percent to an intraday low of $420.

The ongoing carnage is not limited to the crypto market. The shares of Tesla are now down over eight percent.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

MSI Comes Up with Graphics Cards for Crypto Mining in Response to Nvidia's 'Ampere' GPUs

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 17:47
Alex Dovbnya
MSI registers high-end GPUs for cryptocurrency mining
MSI Comes Up with Graphics Cards for Crypto Mining in Response to Nvidia's 'Ampere' GPUs
Taiwanese computer giant MSI has registered five graphics cards that are specifically designed for mining cryptocurrency, PC Gamer reports.

MSI is repurposing its old stock of GPUs that already seem obsolete after Nvidia’s that are powered by the manufacturer’s Ampere microarchitecture. 

Nvidia’s new affordable GPUs 

During its Sept. 1 event, Nvidia unveiled its much-awaited GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs that offer blow out of the water its previous products.

The flagship RTX 3080 card, which comes with 8,704 CUDA Cores and the peak memory bandwidth of 760 GB/s, will set you back only $699, thus substantially lowering the cost of hind-end gaming.

GeForce
image by www.nvidia.com

MSI’s database listing doesn’t show the exact specifications of its custom graphics cards. It’s not clear whether or not they will be able to bring anything new to the table apart from the name.

According to NiceHash, NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super is currently able to earn its owner about $2.72 per day for mining crypto.   

GeForce RTX 2060 is on par in terms of profitability, currently generating about $2.49 per day for Ethereum miners.

The GPU gold rush 

While MSI’s pivot to crypto could simply be a gimmick meant to make its leftover inventories more appealing, it shows that the graphics card industry hasn’t abandoned crypto for good.

During the great crypto frenzy in 2017, miners snapped up over three million GPUs but the demand dried up the following year during a bear market.

Nvidia is currently facing a class action lawsuit whose plaintiffs claim that the company tried to camouflage its profits from mining. 

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

