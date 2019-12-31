Back
Bitcoin Fraudsters Trick Victims Into Becoming Money Mules. Here's How They Do It

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Singaporean police were able to prevent a man from becoming a victim of a cryptocurrency-related love scam

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

From love letters to lucrative job offerings -- scammers are resorting to different means in order to cajole their victims into being "money mules," people who are recruited to transfer illegally obtained funds. According to a recent report by The Straits Times, Singapore police were able to prevent a couple of such cases that involved Bitcoin ATMs.        

Falling prey to scammers 

Back in September, a man, who wanted to go by the name "Mr. J" to preserve his anonymity, was contacted by a woman on an online dating platform and got hit by a Cubin's arrow. At her behest, he soon started transferring money to different bank accounts. The woman would continue to keep in touch with Mr. J with incessant text messages and video calls.

Things came to a head when the smitten man agreed to buy Bitcoin for his darling and police officers started to ask questions just in time. Eventually, it turned out that Mr. J (to no one's surprise) ended up being a victim of a love scam.

Later, another man tried to use the same Bitcoin ATM machine to buy BTC with ill-gotten money that was transferred to his bank account.                 

"To prevent others from losing their money to these scams, officers from Bukit Merah East NPC have been engaging users of the bitcoin machine to prevent such transactions," said inspector Ho Cher Hin.        

The dark side of Bitcoin ATMs 

Despite their relatively high fees, crypto machines are fairly popular with criminals since they grant complete anonymity for their users. KrebsOnSecurity states that con artists are ditching traditional "tried-and-true" companies like MoneyGram in favor of crypto to minimize the chances of getting caught while significantly reducing the wait time for a payday.        

As reported by U.Today, scammers even go as far as plastering fake posters on Bitcoin ATMs to make victims send BTC to their address

 
About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin Price in 2020: Here's How BTC Performed in 2019, and What You Should Expect from New Year

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    After Bitcoin's torrid performance in 2019, the crypto market has its sights set on 2020

Cover image via u.today
Contents

As numerous countries around the globe are already celebrating the advent of 2020, it's time to take a retrospective look at the performance of Bitcoin in the previous year. 

2019 was the year of highs and lows for the dominant cryptocurrency but it still managed to come out on top with a 95 percent yearly gain, according to data provided by blockchain analytics startup Skew.

Shrugging off volatility 

Bitcoin's price action was uneventful for almost half of the year. Skew has estimated that there were 150 days when BTC didn't move by more than one percent in a day. Meanwhile, the average absolute daily move is about 2.4 percent.

Bitcoin returns in 2019
image by @skewdotcom

The wildest price move was recorded on Oct. 25 when Bitcoin surged by almost 40 before these gains quickly started to evaporate. Meanwhile, the two most painful moves for the bulls came on June 27 and Sept. 25. BTC is still struggling to break out of the six-month falling channel that was created as a result of the former.     

Despite the fact that BTC is seemingly becoming less volatile, more than $800 mln was liquidated on BitMEX, the top derivatives exchange, with longs being responsible for the lion's share of this sum.        

2020 is here 

With people popping bottles of champagne across the globe, the big year of the third Bitcoin halving has already arrived. The belief that the forthcoming reward halving would trigger another price rally became one of the major crypto narratives as early as in  2019. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht predicted that BTC could witness a moonshot to $100,000 in 2020.  

However, not everyone is enthusiastic. CoinList’s Andy Bromberg recently told The American Banker that the halvening had been already "overpriced in." In fact, he expects the Bitcoin price to dip after the much-awaited event. 

“Maybe it’s been overpriced in and everyone’s bought into this thesis and we see a dip post-halving.”

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analyst Eddie van der Walt claimed that there wouldn't be enough demand to replicate the success of previous post-halvening cycles.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

