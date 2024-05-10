Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin ETFs Might Put Significant Pressure on BTC Price, Peter Schiff Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Prominent Bitcoin (BTC) critic Peter Schiff indicates that overheated interest in BTC ETFs in Q1 might be dangerous for orange coin
    Fri, 10/05/2024 - 15:18
    Bitcoin ETFs Might Put Significant Pressure on BTC Price, Peter Schiff Says
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Aggregated Bitcoin ETF flows have been negative in the last few days. Adamant anti-Bitcoiner Peter Schiff predicts that this might be particularly bearish for the BTC price.

    Dr. Doom Peter Schiff expects BTC ETF outflows to put pressure on price

    In May 2024, the market for Bitcoin ETFs is imbalanced, with too many investors and almost no buyers. Meanwhile the supply of potential sellers is large, which is very dangerous for Bitcoin's (BTC) price performance, "Gold Bug" Peter Schiff says.

    The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. in January was accompanied by the opposite situation: "there were no sellers, only buyers," Mr. Schiff admits.

    While the interest in buying spot Bitcoin ETFs is stagnating, this imbalance might result in significant pressure on the Bitcoin (BTC) price in the short term.

    In the last 10 days, Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. logged a $230 million outflow. As covered by U.Today previously, May 1 was the "worst day" for the space, with $563.7 mln erased in 24 hours.

    Related
    $500,000,000 Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Analysts Speak About 'Worst Day by Far'

    This outflow coincided with a 5% drop of the Bitcoin (BTC) price that plunged from $63,000 to below $60,000.

    Bitcoin ETFs controlled by paper hands?

    The discussion about the nature of the firs generations of Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs holders is ongoing. As U.Today reported earlier, some analysts are sure that only "paper hands" entered the segment, while confident holders are yet to come.

    Yesterday, spot Bitcoin ETFs registered a tiny $11.3 mln outflow, CoinGlass data says. While the majority of funds demonstrated positive dynamics, GBTC lost $43.4 million.

    Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $60,900, down almost 1% in the last 24 hours.

    #Spot Bitcoin ETF #Peter Schiff
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Cardano Unveils Crucial Upgrade as Price Aims for Rebound
    2024/05/10 15:13
    Cardano Unveils Crucial Upgrade as Price Aims for Rebound
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Here's How Much XRP, DOGE, SHIB Held in Top Exchange Bybit's Reserves
    2024/05/10 15:13
    Here's How Much XRP, DOGE, SHIB Held in Top Exchange Bybit's Reserves
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image 1 Billion XRP Grants: Ripple Celebrates Evolution of XRPL Community Support
    2024/05/10 15:13
    1 Billion XRP Grants: Ripple Celebrates Evolution of XRPL Community Support
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainGPT Pad Launches Wisdomise AI IDO to Bring Inclusive, AI-Powered Wealth Management Tools to Web3
    Experience the Future of Liquid Staking: Kintsu Testnet Launches Exclusively on May 13th
    DappCon Unveils 2024 Agenda and Speaker Lineup
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin ETFs Might Put Significant Pressure on BTC Price, Peter Schiff Says
    Cardano Unveils Crucial Upgrade as Price Aims for Rebound
    Here's How Much XRP, DOGE, SHIB Held in Top Exchange Bybit's Reserves
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD