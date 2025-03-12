Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Jumps 19% to Rewrite History in March

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 15:20
    Cardano might top monthly average growth despite extreme volatility on market
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Jumps 19% to Rewrite History in March
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) is setting up its growth pace on the broader market. Despite the turbulence of the past week, it has printed a 19% rally thus far this month. Cardano has faced both heat and boom this month as conflicting trends shape investor sentiment. However, the historical outlook indicates that Cardano is ready to rewrite its history this month.

    Advertisement

    Cardano and possible growth height

    According to data from Cryptorank, Cardano has recorded an average growth rate of 2.32% in March since its inception. March is a relatively positive month for ADA, which has recorded a split win-lose trend since 2018.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) on Edge: 36% Pump or 9% Dump? Here's Price History Prediction
    Fri, 01/31/2025 - 15:44
    Cardano (ADA) on Edge: 36% Pump or 9% Dump? Here's Price History Prediction
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The inaugural March 2018 performance outlook saw a negative growth trend of 50%. The trend shifted the next year as the ADA price rallied 62.2% before correcting by 35.5% and 8.77%, respectively. 

    More recently, Cardano has showcased a bullish outlook despite a recent monthly decline, with an 18.9% close in 2019 and a 13.3% uptick in the next year. Overall, Cardano has given investors a very mild return on investment, as the 0.94% loss in March 2024 is considered negligible.

    Article image
    Cardano Monthly Returns. Source: Cryptorank

    The current 19% monthly rally has positioned ADA on track as the second-best March since its debut. If the rare uptick continues, it might fuel a surge beyond the 2019 growth rate of over 62%.

    Cardano deserves it

    The proof-of-stake blockchain has the fundamentals to justify its projected growth trend in the coming weeks. Like some top altcoins, asset managers are now filing for a Cardano ETF product with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    Related
    Cardano Makes History with First ZK Smart Contract
    Tue, 11/26/2024 - 17:14
    Cardano Makes History with First ZK Smart Contract
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Besides this ADA ETF, the Cardano protocol drives an impressive chain upgrade to enhance the decentralization push. Ultimately, the network remains among the most promising to lead the next altcoin season.

    Other secondary factors to watch include the general volume revival, open interest and Cardano whale activities that can shift investor sentiment in the short term.

    #Cardano

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:13
    BTC, ETH Crashing – Here's What This Means for Markets in 2025: Mike McGlone
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 15:09
    DOGE Price Upturns by 5%: What to Expect Next
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Jumps 19% to Rewrite History in March
    BTC, ETH Crashing – Here's What This Means for Markets in 2025: Mike McGlone
    DOGE Price Upturns by 5%: What to Expect Next
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD