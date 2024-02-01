Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin ETF Race: BlackRock Now Ahead of Grayscale in Trading Volume

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has eclipsed the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) in trading volume
Thu, 1/02/2024 - 19:50
Bitcoin ETF Race: BlackRock Now Ahead of Grayscale in Trading Volume
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has surged ahead of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) in terms of trading volume. 

Data from Bloomberg Intelligence shows that BlackRock's product has a $40 million edge, but the data is not final. 

Recent trading volumes 

The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) posted an impressive volume of $219.3 million. Close behind, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) experienced a trading volume of $181.7 million.

Other notable funds included the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with a trading volume of $129.3 million, and the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) which saw volumes reach $48.7 million. 

Related
Cardano Foundation Shares Key Adoption Milestones

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) also made its mark with $18.9 million in trades, followed by the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) at $9.9 million.

Grayscale's diminishing outflows

Grayscale seems to be witnessing a decrease in outflows, which may bode well for the trust's stability. 

Grayscale's outflows have been a significant concern for investors, with the trust reducing its Bitcoin holdings by 5,086 BTC, valued at approximately $218 million. 

However, in the broader landscape, eight ETFs, including the heavyweight Fidelity, have collectively added 8,907 BTC, worth around $382 million, with Fidelity itself contributing 5,422 BTC to this sum. 

These inflows into various ETFs have mitigated some of the bearish sentiment that previously pushed Bitcoin below the $40,000 mark.

#Bitcoin News #Grayscale News #BlackRock
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Stolen XRP Tokens Frozen by Binance: What's Next?
2024/02/01 20:11
Stolen XRP Tokens Frozen by Binance: What's Next?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 1
2024/02/01 20:11
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 1
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image BTC Halving Countdown: Four Likely Patterns Highlighted by Crypto Analyst
2024/02/01 20:11
BTC Halving Countdown: Four Likely Patterns Highlighted by Crypto Analyst
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Vone Pay: Revolutionizing Digital Transactions in Web3
Flipster Launches New Earn Pool Feature Allowing Users to Earn Up To 10K USDT Daily on Their Crypto
IDC Partners with e& enterprise for 17th Middle East CIO Summit as It Heralds a New Era of AI-Driven Innovation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin ETF Race: BlackRock Now Ahead of Grayscale in Trading Volume
Stolen XRP Tokens Frozen by Binance: What's Next?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 1
Show all