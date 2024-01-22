Grayscale Dumps $2.14 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) Post-ETF Approval: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a surprising move, Grayscale Investments, the company behind the renowned Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), has reportedly sold off a substantial amount of Bitcoin (BTC), totaling $2.14 billion. This massive divestment comes in the aftermath of the recent approval granted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

According to Lookonchain, a prominent cryptocurrency analytics platform, Grayscale's Bitcoin holdings have diminished by approximately 52,227 BTC, equivalent to $2.14 billion, since the SEC greenlit spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier this month. Grayscale currently holds 566,973 BTC, valued at $23.21 billion. In comparison, iShares (BlackRock) boasts 33,431 BTC ($1.37 billion), Fidelity holds 24,857 BTC ($1.02 billion) and Bitwise holds 10,152 BTC ($415.6 million).

Strategic move?

This strategic move by Grayscale is noteworthy, given the recent wave of approvals granted by the SEC for various spot Bitcoin ETFs. Notable financial players securing approval include ARK Invest, BlackRock , VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity, Invesco, Franklin Templeton, Bitwise and Valkyrie. Additionally, Grayscale Investments received the green light to convert its $28 billion Bitcoin trust into the GBTC spot ETF, signifying a significant shift in the investment landscape.

The cryptocurrency community is abuzz with speculation regarding Grayscale's decision to offload a substantial portion of its Bitcoin holdings. Analysts suggest that the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs may have prompted Grayscale to relocate its assets strategically, capitalizing on the increased institutional interest in the cryptocurrency market.