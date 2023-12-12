Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Published Last Message 13 Years Ago

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A trip down memory lane: 13 years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin's enigmatic creator, posted his last message
Tue, 12/12/2023 - 05:40
Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Published Last Message 13 Years Ago
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

It's been 13 years since Satoshi Nakamoto, the shadowy figure behind Bitcoin, left his final public words on the Bitcointalk forum. 

Advertisement

On April 26, 2010, in a seemingly mundane post about denial-of-service (DoS) attack prevention, Satoshi quietly stepped away from the spotlight. He left behind a digital currency and a community that would grow beyond anyone's wildest imagination. 

Satoshi's brief reappearance? 

Satoshi's last known post on the Bitcointalk forum didn't hint at any goodbye. Instead, it was a technical comment focused on reinforcing Bitcoin against DoS attacks. 

Fast forward to 2014, and the Satoshi saga took a curious twist. Amid intense media speculation about Satoshi's identity, a message popped up on a P2P Foundation profile linked to him, simply stating, "I am not Dorian Nakamoto." This was a direct reference to the frenzy caused by a Newsweek claim that Dorian Nakamoto, a California resident, was the brain behind Bitcoin

Related
Wikipedia Cofounder Lambasts Bitcoin

This fleeting re-emergence, shrouded in ambiguity, left the community guessing about the authenticity of the message and the intentions behind it.

Theories about Satoshi's disappearance 

Satoshi's exit from the crypto scene has been fodder for endless speculation. Was it a calculated move to keep Bitcoin's ethos of decentralization intact? Or did concerns about privacy, security, or potential legal issues in the uncharted waters of digital currency lead to this digital disappearing act? 

There's also the possibility that "Satoshi Nakamoto" was always meant to be a pseudonym -- a mask for one person or a group of people who preferred the shadow to the spotlight. 

What's clear is that Satoshi's vanishing act has left Bitcoin to evolve as a decentralized, community-driven project

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano's Price Euphoria: ADA Has Reached Peak, What's Next?
2023/12/12 06:07
Cardano's Price Euphoria: ADA Has Reached Peak, What's Next?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comes Close to Losing $40K
2023/12/12 06:07
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comes Close to Losing $40K
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Tether Mints 1 Billion Tron-Based Tokens
2023/12/12 06:07
Tether Mints 1 Billion Tron-Based Tokens
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Published Last Message 13 Years Ago
Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Published Last Message 13 Years Ago
Cardano's Price Euphoria: ADA Has Reached Peak, What's Next?
Cardano's Price Euphoria: ADA Has Reached Peak, What's Next?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comes Close to Losing $40K
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comes Close to Losing $40K
Tether Mints 1 Billion Tron-Based Tokens
Tether Mints 1 Billion Tron-Based Tokens
DOGE and BNB Price Analysis for December 11
DOGE and BNB Price Analysis for December 11
New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Details
New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Details
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Game-Changing Announcement, ADA Reaches Highest Level Since 2022, Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases Game-Changing Announcement, ADA Reaches Highest Level Since 2022, Solana Surpasses Ethereum in NFT Sales: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Wikipedia Cofounder Lambasts Bitcoin
Wikipedia Cofounder Lambasts Bitcoin
Crucial Crypto Market Prediction Issued by Raoul Pal
Crucial Crypto Market Prediction Issued by Raoul Pal
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for December 11
BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for December 11
Show all
Advertisement
AD